New Yorkers grapple with rising crime, 87% call it a serious problem, but Mayor blames media for 'spreading chaos'

In a recent College poll by Siena, we found that 41% of New York residents have never really been concerned about their personal safety as much as they are now. While there is a shocking 87% response that crime is somewhat of a serious problem in New York State and the City,(AP)

The Post interacted with several locals about the present condition of the Big Apple and the crimes that take place.

However, in a recent interview with Fox 5, the Mayor of NYC, Eric Adams, gave a defensive statement and blamed the media for the widespread chaos. He said, 'They start their day picking up the news, the morning papers, and they see some of the most horrific events that could happen throughout the previous day."

A lot of the victims have come out to say they love the city, but the increase in violence and crime has really given them second thoughts about staying.

Some of the residents are really scared for their lives and are forced to carry pepper spray whenever they go around town. Paula Gavioli, a 32-year-old resident of NYC, has recently relocated to New Jersey. Gavioli has always admired the city and has New York" tattooed on her calf.

Maurice Marble, a Manhattanite who has been in New York for quite some time now, went on to raise issues regarding the subways being one of the most unsafe parts of the city.

"People are just going to work", he said, mentioning the shootings and violence that take place underground. He also mentioned how the NYPD was not always at fault, as they couldn't be everywhere at a given time.

Due to the crimes taking place in the hub, her feeling of uncertainty made her change her mind. Mayor Adams has assured that the New York Police Department (NYPD) have covered major ground in order to prevent any crime taking place in the city.

The NYPD statistics of the crime that's been taking place differs from the ones of the people most fear about. The crime rates have dropped by 4% in the five districs have dropped since last month in comparison to June 2022.

