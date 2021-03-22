IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / New Zealand searches for fix as housing prices soar
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.(Reuters file photo)
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.(Reuters file photo)
world news

New Zealand searches for fix as housing prices soar

  • The country's success in combating the coronavirus has made it a safe haven for returning Kiwis and investors, who have parked their funds in real estate, pushing house prices up 23% in just 12 months, far ahead of wage growth.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:28 PM IST

New Zealand is set to unveil measures on Tuesday to counter a rampant rise in property prices that has pushed younger and lower income buyers out of the market, and poses a major challenge for the government of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The country's success in combating the coronavirus has made it a safe haven for returning Kiwis and investors, who have parked their funds in real estate, pushing house prices up 23% in just 12 months, far ahead of wage growth.

Billions of dollars in government stimulus and historically low interest rates have further inflamed the market, while housing affordability has fallen back to its equal lowest in nearly 20 years, making it the least affordable amongst the 36 wealthy Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) nations.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson has said publicly that he is looking at moves to restrict loans to investors and dampen potential returns, while supporting other types of investments, but analysts warn there is no easy fix.

"The finance minister will need to throw the entire kitchen sink at this problem," said Brad Olsen, senior economist at Wellington-based economic consultancy firm Infometrics.

"The conversation happening in Kiwi households during summer was not COVID-19, but housing. So he doesn't need a silver bullet ... he needs to fire every damn bullet at it."

House prices have doubled over the last decade and successive governments in the country of 5 million have struggled for years to find solutions.

Almost 1% of New Zealand’s population is ranked as homeless or "severely housing deprived", the highest rate amongst OECD nations, and almost twice that of neighbouring Australia.

While Ardern's government was easily returned to power last year after virtually eliminating COVID-19 domestically and a string of domestic successes, the scrapping in 2019 of its flagship KiwiBuild project to build 100,000 affordable homes was a notable failure.

HOUSING DIVIDE

Ardern said on Monday the government will outline a suite of urgent and longer term measures to tip the balance in favour of first home buyers and improve housing supply.

"It is, I believe, a plan that will start to make a difference in this complex problem," she said.

Mooted changes include restrictions on high debt-to-income and interest-only mortgage lending to investors, along with extending the holding time of investment properties from 5 years to 10 to win tax offsets and lowering tax rates on investments outside of housing.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has already tightened mortgage lending rules, and has been asked to consider housing while setting policies.

These demand side measures will have some impact, but don't address the central problem - a clear lack of affordable homes, said Kiwibank chief economist Jarrod Kerr.

"I'm worried the focus will be too much on the demand side ... I don't believe speculation is the problem, but it's an easy one to focus on," said Kiwibank chief economist Jarrod Kerr.

"The issue we have here is a chronic housing shortages and anything government can do to boost supply of dwellings will go a long way in solving this crisis," he said.

Another headache for the government is upsetting investors and home owners who are sitting on tidy profits from the housing boom.

"Housing is the most divisive issue at the moment," said Infometrics' Olsen.

"While there's an understanding that prices need to go down, there are also a lot of Kiwis who don't want their investments to go into the red."


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new zealand
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question time debate at the House of Commons in London, Britain, on March 10, 2021.(Reuters File Photo)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question time debate at the House of Commons in London, Britain, on March 10, 2021.(Reuters File Photo)
world news

Boris Johnson to call on EU, make a case for not banning Covid-19 vaccine export

Posted by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:44 PM IST
The European Commission president says the EU can "forbid" vaccines made on the continent from being sent to the UK.
READ FULL STORY
Close
One of the eight Hong Kong pro-democracy activists, with black hood, is escorted by police officers after arriving at a police station in Hong Kong.(AP)
One of the eight Hong Kong pro-democracy activists, with black hood, is escorted by police officers after arriving at a police station in Hong Kong.(AP)
world news

8 Hong Kong democracy activists set to return from China after jail terms

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:44 PM IST
  • They were among 12 activists whose boat was intercepted at sea by mainland authorities in August 2020 allegedly en route to the democratic island of Taiwan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Google name is displayed outside the company's office in London, Britain.(Reuters)
The Google name is displayed outside the company's office in London, Britain.(Reuters)
world news

Google payments chief Caesar Sengupta quits after 15 years at company

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:41 PM IST
"My last day at Google will be April 30th. I haven't decided what I will start next," said Sengupta, who is based in Singapore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari.(AP)
File photo of Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari.(AP)
world news

Nepal President leaves for 2-day state visit to Bangladesh

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:34 PM IST
  • Bhandari departed for Dhaka in a Nepal Airlines flight from Tribhuvan International Airport, reported The Himalayan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vials of a Covid-19&nbsp;vaccine&nbsp;CanSino are pictured in Wuhan, Hubei province, China.(Reuters)
Vials of a Covid-19 vaccine CanSino are pictured in Wuhan, Hubei province, China.(Reuters)
world news

Pakistan to start importing CanSino Covid-19 vaccine for commercial sale

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:34 PM IST
  • "We expect the first 10,000 doses to come on March 25, and 100,000 next month and 200,000 the month after," Hassan Abbas, an official of AJ Pharma, said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medical worker looks on at the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) testing centre in Kuala Lumpur Hospital, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.(Reuters)
A medical worker looks on at the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) testing centre in Kuala Lumpur Hospital, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.(Reuters)
world news

Malaysia sets up compensation fund for Covid-19 vaccinations

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:31 PM IST
  • The Southeast Asian country has inoculated nearly 430,000 frontline workers, with the majority having received the first of two jabs of the vaccine jointly developed by U.S. company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.(Reuters file photo)
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.(Reuters file photo)
world news

New Zealand searches for fix as housing prices soar

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:28 PM IST
  • The country's success in combating the coronavirus has made it a safe haven for returning Kiwis and investors, who have parked their funds in real estate, pushing house prices up 23% in just 12 months, far ahead of wage growth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Residents commute on a boat in a flooded residential area near Windsor on March 22, 2021, as torrential downpours lashed Australia's east forcing thousands to flee the worst flooding in decades.(AFP)
Residents commute on a boat in a flooded residential area near Windsor on March 22, 2021, as torrential downpours lashed Australia's east forcing thousands to flee the worst flooding in decades.(AFP)
world news

Flooding stops Australian coal rail deliveries to Newcastle port

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:26 PM IST
  • "High rainfall, potential for more severe flooding beyond the current impacts to the network, strong winds, fallen trees and debris, power failures and fallen power lines and power poles are all concerns which led to operations being halted," said a spokesman at ARTC, which runs the rail lines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A vial of of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.(AP)
A vial of of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.(AP)
world news

AstraZeneca vaccine found 79% effective in US trials: Key points

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:58 PM IST
  • The Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) identified no safety concerns with regards to events of blood clotting/ thrombosis in the trial among 21,583 participants who received at least one dose of vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The message meant that the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist training camp at Balakot in hinterland Pakistan had been taken down by Indian fighter jets in a daring pre-dawn operation across the border.(Bloomberg Photo)
The message meant that the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist training camp at Balakot in hinterland Pakistan had been taken down by Indian fighter jets in a daring pre-dawn operation across the border.(Bloomberg Photo)
world news

Taiwan loses two fighter jets in apparent collision

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:22 PM IST
While Taiwan's air force is well trained and well equipped, mostly with US-made equipment, it is dwarfed by China's. Beijing views the democratic island as its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring it under Chinese control.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung receives a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine at National Taiwan University Hospital in Taipei, Taiwan.(AP)
Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung receives a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine at National Taiwan University Hospital in Taipei, Taiwan.(AP)
world news

Taiwan kicks off Covid-19 vaccination drive with AstraZeneca shot

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:15 PM IST
  • Taiwan has on hand 117,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which it is distributing to healthcare workers across 57 hospitals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"The number of murders has reached an unbearable extent, which is why we will not be able to avoid imposing sanctions," Maas told reporters as he arrived in Brussels for a meeting with his EU counterparts. (Representative Image)(Reuters)
"The number of murders has reached an unbearable extent, which is why we will not be able to avoid imposing sanctions," Maas told reporters as he arrived in Brussels for a meeting with his EU counterparts. (Representative Image)(Reuters)
world news

Number of murders in Myanmar has reached an unbearable extent, Germany says

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:50 PM IST
According to the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, the EU will on Monday impose sanctions on 11 individuals linked to the February 1 coup in Myanmar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man walks his dog by an election campaign billboard for the Likud party that shows its leader Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in Ramat Gan, Israel.(AP)
A man walks his dog by an election campaign billboard for the Likud party that shows its leader Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in Ramat Gan, Israel.(AP)
world news

Netanyahu says he made Israel a 'vaccination nation'. But will it vote for him?

Reuters, Jerusalem
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:36 PM IST
Netanyahu, who turned Israel's world-leading rollout of vaccines into a showcase of his campaign in the country's fourth national poll in two years, gave a measured assessment of his chances after the latest opinion polls pointed to a close race.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The extent of protests Wednesday in Yangon was hard to gauge as the government further restricted communications, limiting access to timely information.(Reuters)
The extent of protests Wednesday in Yangon was hard to gauge as the government further restricted communications, limiting access to timely information.(Reuters)
world news

EU to sanction 11 people involved in Myanmar coup, foreign policy chief says

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:36 PM IST
While the bloc has an arms embargo on Myanmar, and has targeted some senior military officials since 2018, the measures would be its most significant response so far since the coup.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The home-grown vaccine candidate is being developed by state drug maker, the Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO), with Mahidol University's Tropical Medicine Department and an American non-profit and uses an inactivated virus to trigger immunity. (Representative Image)(AP)
The home-grown vaccine candidate is being developed by state drug maker, the Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO), with Mahidol University's Tropical Medicine Department and an American non-profit and uses an inactivated virus to trigger immunity. (Representative Image)(AP)
world news

Thai-developed Covid-19 vaccine starts human trials

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:32 PM IST
Thailand's vaccination drive is targeting the inoculation of half of its adult population by the end of the year using 61 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine, which will be locally produced from June.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP