New Zealand suspends postal services to US as 15% tariff takes effect; joins likes of India, Italy and more

New Zealand's postal service announced temporary suspension of services to the United States as of August 21 over the US 15 per cent tariff hikes that would be operational on August 29 (US Eastern Standard Time).

“NZ Post wishes to reassure customers that we are responding with agility to what is a very complex situation. Many other postal operators around the globe have also had to temporarily suspend sending into the US,” stated NZ Post's official media release.

It further confirmed that the suspension of parcel services into the US and US territories will be temporary and that it is working on getting solutions in place as fast as they can.

“We appreciate that Kiwis want clarity, and we will continue to provide updates on the evolving situation. The best place to get the latest information is on our website at international delivery updates,” the release added.

Citing uncertainty over President Donald Trump’s upcoming tariffs, NZ Post added that only limited items such as letters, passports, and legal documents will continue to be delivered.

This follows a recently issued guidance from US customs and border protection.

“Guidance from US Customs & Border Protection was only recently issued and requires a number of changes for both businesses and NZ Post, including updates to shipment data, duty and tax payments, and how goods are processed for entry into the US. We’ve been advised by our main airline partners that due to these new rules they have made the decision they will not be carrying mail items subject to this tariff,” read a separate media release by NZ Post.

Several countries took similar steps

India, Germany, France, Belgium, Austria and Denmark undertook similar steps after the Trump administration said that as of August 29 it would abolish a tax exemption on small packages entering the United States.

US had started imposing what it has been referring to as ‘reciprocal tariffs’ since April 2025, with most of them coming to force only this month after weary stretches of negotiations and delays.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Monday told Radio New Zealand that there was confusion over the impact of the tariffs.

“As these postal organisations have tried to worked out, they probably can't guarantee what the tariff rate will be or cost, or how that will all work in practical terms. So, I'm sure clarity will emerge and I'm sure NZ Post, along with its counterparts in other countries, will work with the US to get clarity,” he said.

Luxon added that the government hasn't yet expressed concern to its Washington counterparts and is confident the situation will soon be resolved.

(With inputs from AFP)