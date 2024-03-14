 New Zealand says position on pro-Khalistan figure Nijjar killing unchanged | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / New Zealand tells Canada position on pro-Khalistan figure Nijjar killing unchanged

New Zealand tells Canada position on pro-Khalistan figure Nijjar killing unchanged

ByAnirudh Bhattacharyya
Mar 14, 2024 11:13 AM IST

Doubts arose after an interview with New Zealand deputy prime minister and foreign minister Winston Peters appeared in an Indian outlet on Wednesday.

The Government of New Zealand has reached out to Ottawa to clarify that it’s position on the killing of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar has not changed, after doubts arose following an interview with its Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters appeared in an Indian outlet on Wednesday.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of New Zealand, Winston Peters, at Vice President House in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. (PTI)
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of New Zealand, Winston Peters, at Vice President House in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. (PTI)

The outlet Globe and Mail cited a response from the Foreign Ministry in Wellington in this context. It quoted a spokesperson as saying, “New Zealand’s position on the allegations remains unchanged – if they are proven correct, then that would be of serious concern.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

However, the statement also added, “The minister’s point is that this is an ongoing criminal investigation. It needs to run its course before clear conclusions can be drawn.”

The daily also cited an unnamed Canadian official as saying that Wellington had reached out to the Canadian Government and clarified that Peters’ “comments were taken out of context and that the story doesn’t reflect its position.”

In an interview published in the Indian Express, Peters said, “As a trained lawyer, I look okay, so where’s the case? Where’s the evidence? Where’s the finding right here, right now? Well, there isn’t one.”

However, he had also said the matter had been handled by the previous Government. “You don’t know whether there is going to be substantial material value or nothing. But the very, very critical information that matters. This was mainly handled by the previous government,” he said.

That was considered significant because those views came from a leader of a Five Eyes nation, a bloc which also includes the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada.

The killing of Nijjar, a Khalistani separatist and the principal organiser for the secessionist Sikhs for Justice or SFJ in the province of British Columbia, threw bilateral relations between India and Canada into turmoil after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated in the House of Commons on September 18 that there were “credible allegations” of a potential link between Indian agents and the murder.

However, the outlet had reported last week that the Trudeau Government was unhappy over the lack of progress in the investigation into the killing in Surrey on June 18. “A senior federal source said the Trudeau government is frustrated that no arrests have been made,” it said.

India has maintained that while Canada has sought cooperation from New Delhi in the investigation, no “specific” or “relevant” information has been provided by Ottawa.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now!

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Anirudh Bhattacharyya

    Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On