Home / World News / New Zealand to train more Ukrainian troops, extends intelligence support

New Zealand to train more Ukrainian troops, extends intelligence support

world news
Published on Nov 14, 2022 12:02 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: The new deployment will run from November 30 through until July 2023, a government statement said.

Russia-Ukraine War: A building destroyed by fighting in Borodyanka, Kyiv region.(AP)
Russia-Ukraine War: A building destroyed by fighting in Borodyanka, Kyiv region.(AP)
Reuters |

New Zealand said on Monday it would send a further 66 defence force personnel to the United Kingdom to help train Ukrainian soldiers as the Russian invasion grinds on for a ninth month.

New Zealand currently has a team of 120 New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel training Ukrainians in the United Kingdom but this deployment was due to end. The new deployment will run from November 30 through until July 2023, a government statement said.

Read more: China reports highest Covid cases, Beijing's record infections: Top updates

"I am pleased the NZDF infantry can offer the skills and experience for further training. This deployment also provides an opportunity for NZDF personnel to gain valuable experience," said Peeni Henare, Minister of Defence.

The New Zealand government has also said it would extend the NZDF's existing intelligence contribution, redeploy four NZDF staff to help with the logistics hub in Europe and provide eight people to support those deployed in the region.

No NZDF staff will be sent into Ukraine, where Russia has been engaged in what it calls a "special operation" since February.

The government said it will donate NZ$1.85 million ($1.13 million) to the World Food Programme to help address global food security and NZ$1.85 million to the Nato Trust fund.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis new zealand
russia ukraine crisis new zealand

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out