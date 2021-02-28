Newspaper photographer attacked, seriously hurt in France
Authorities in France have opened an investigation for attempted murder after a news photographer was attacked and seriously injured while reporting on a suspected outbreak of youth violence, his newspaper said.
The newspaper L'Union said Sunday that Christian Lantenois, 65, was in a serious but stable condition at a hospital in Reims in northeast France.
The photographer was attacked Saturday while covering reports that youths, some apparently armed with metal bars and golf clubs, had massed in a sector of high-rise housing in the city, the newspaper said.
It said he appears to have been hit on the head by a projectile. The newspaper said Lantenois appears to have been attacked because he is a journalist. It said he had driven to the neighborhood in a car bearing the newspaper's name.
The prosecutors' office in Reims is investigating the attack as an attempted murder, L'Union said.
