Nigerian Instagram star aided North Korea cyber crime, US Says
- Ramon Olorunwa Abbas played a supporting role in cyber-scams perpetrated by three computer programmers accused of extorting more than $1.3 billion of cash and cryptocurrency
A Nigerian social-media celebrity helped North Korean hackers launder money stolen from a Maltese bank, US officials said.
Ramon Olorunwa Abbas played a supporting role in cyber-scams perpetrated by three computer programmers accused of extorting more than $1.3 billion of cash and cryptocurrency, the Justice Department said on Feb. 17. Abbas, who is widely known as “Hushpuppi” and is in US custody while awaiting trial, has 2.5 million followers on Instagram, where he regularly posted photographs posing with luxury cars or boarding private jets.
North Korean state operatives “are the world’s leading bank robbers,” John Demers, head of the Justice Department’s National Security Division, said, after unsealing the indictment of Jon Chang Hyok, Kim Il and Park Jin Hyok. The trio and other unidentified North Koreans were involved in the hack of Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. in 2014 and the attempted theft of nearly $1 billion from Bangladesh’s central bank in 2016, according to the US government. More recently, the group has focused on stealing cryptocurrencies, according to prosecutors.
The hackers allegedly turned to a network including Abbas “to launder funds from a North Korean-perpetrated cyber-enabled heist” from an unidentified Maltese bank in February 2019. The Nigerian worked with a Canadian, Ghaleb Alaumary, who US officials accused of organising teams to launder millions of dollars stolen by hacking automated teller machines, including from BankIslami in Pakistan and a bank in India, according to the Justice Department.
Alaumary, 37, began cooperating with US authorities in October 2019 and secretly signed a plea agreement last November, according to court papers unsealed in Los Angeles on Feb. 17.
Abbas was extradited in July from Dubai to the US where he faces criminal charges of allegedly conspiring to launder hundreds of millions of dollars from “business email compromise” frauds and other scams.
Gal Pissetzky, Abbas’s former lawyer, told Forbes magazine in July 2020 that he was “absolutely not guilty” of those charges and hadn’t taken part in in any fraud. Pissetzky and Abbas’s other lawyer both quit the defense in January.
The Nigerian was part of a group that allegedly tricked a paralegal at a US law firm into wiring them almost $923,000 in October 2019, according to US authorities. He and a partner also are accused of plotting to steal 100 million pounds ($125 million) from an unnamed soccer club in the English Premier League.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, Maldives sign 5 deals, EAM hands over 1 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines
- Jaishankar held talks with Maldives foreign minister Abdulla Shahid as he began a two-day visit to review bilateral ties and development cooperation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Impeachment vote becomes defining moment for Republican senator
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nigerian Instagram star aided North Korea cyber crime, US Says
- Ramon Olorunwa Abbas played a supporting role in cyber-scams perpetrated by three computer programmers accused of extorting more than $1.3 billion of cash and cryptocurrency
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New legislation would protect US drivers who hit protestors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
95-year-old former Nazi camp guard arrives in Germany after removal from US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden approves major disaster declaration for Texas: FEMA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taiwan scrambles air force again after Chinese exercises in South China Sea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Religious scholars to protest against Pak PM's plans to take over mosques
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What type of petitions USCIS still accepting after reaching H-1B visa cap?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia says detected first case of H5N8 avian flu in humans
- "Information about the world's first case of transmission of the avian flu (H5N8) to humans has already been sent to the World Health Organization," the head of Russia's health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said in televised remarks.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 200 million Covid-19 shots administered globally, 45% in G7 nations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two killed in Myanmar city of Mandalay in another day of protests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lander and rover of China’s lunar probe switched to dormant mode: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK ministry confirms second HQ outside London in historic move
- The new HQ will have at least 500 Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) Group roles spread across the region by 2025 – with further increases planned by 2030
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Day after PLA deaths are announced, hate messages target Indian embassy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox