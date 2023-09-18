Nine juveniles escape from Abraxas Academy in Pennsylvania

Nine juvenile inmates have fled from the Abraxas Academy, a facility for troubled youths in Morgantown, Pennsylvania, located near Lancaster County. The Pennsylvania State Police reported that the escape occurred around 8 p.m. on a Sunday evening. Escape at Abraxas Academy: Juveniles on the Run in Pennsylvania(Twitter. X)

The Abraxas Academy offers secure residential treatment and detention services for male juveniles aged between 14 and 18 years of age in 9th grade or above.

The authorities have issued an alert to the residents in the vicinity of Interstate 176 and Route 10. People have been asked to contact the cops for any information. 'If you have any information, please call 911 immediately,' authorities state.

The inmates were seen wearing white and gray shirts and shots, as per the police department in Berks County. According to the Berks County police agency, the escape happened after a riot incident at the academy.

This incident is part of a recent series of escapes from correctional facilities in Pennsylvania. Previously, an inmate named Danelo Cavalcante was captured by authorities after a constant search at the Berks County border in Chester County after a 14-day manhunt. Inmates Nasir Grant and Ameen Hurst had escaped from the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center in May. The two had a 19-hour head start before the authorities realised they had gone missing.

Michael Burham escaped from Warren County Jail, which led to a week-long manhunt in July. On August 31, Danelo Cavalcante managed to escape from the Chester County Prison by scaling a wall and making his way through razor wire. He was arrested after a nearly two-week search, during which he stole a firearm.

In another incident from Loysvilly Youth Development Center, a violent juvenile made an escape in Perry County on September 3.