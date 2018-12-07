Nissan announces fresh recall due to improper inspections

Nissan on Friday announced plans to recall approximately 150,000 vehicles owing to improper tests on new units, dealing a fresh blow to the Japanese car giant following the shock arrest of former chairman Carlos Ghosn.

“Nissan has recently found several nonconformities that may have caused inaccurate pass/fail judgements during the inspection process,” the company said in a statement, adding that it will “promptly” recall as many as 150,000 units in Japan.

