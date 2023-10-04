News / World News / No action is needed: US is testing its emergency warning system today. Details

No action is needed: US is testing its emergency warning system today. Details

Reuters |
Oct 04, 2023 09:07 PM IST

US Emergency Warning System: Separate alerts will be broadcast across television and radio and last about one minute.

The United States will conduct a test of its emergency warning system on Wednesday, sending alerts across cellphones, radio and television to millions of Americans.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) are running the test.(Representational)
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) are running the test.(Representational)

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) are running the test to ensure the warning system functions properly.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Alerts will begin at 2:20 p.m. ET (1820 GMT) with a text message to cellphones reading, "THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed." Messages will be displayed in English or Spanish, depending on the device's language settings.

Read more: Britain not racist, Rishi Sunak says proud to be first Indian-origin UK PM

Separate alerts will be broadcast across television and radio and last about one minute.

It will be the seventh such test of the emergency alert system, FEMA said in a statement. Its purpose "is to ensure that the systems continue to be an effective means of warning the public about emergencies," it added.

Russia also tested its emergency public warning systems on Wednesday, blaring out sirens and interrupting some television and radio broadcasts.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out