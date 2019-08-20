No Donald Trump hotel for Greenland, US president promises

world

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 09:48 IST

US President Donald Trump jokingly promised that he would not build one of his eponymous hotels in Greenland, the day after he confirmed his interest in buying the Danish territory.

Trump tweeted a meme on Monday depicting the golden Trump International Hotel Las Vegas towering over modest, primary-colored houses along a rocky coast.

“I promise not to do this to Greenland!” he wrote.

Trump’s son Eric also shared the meme on Instagram.

The meme first appeared on Twitter Thursday with the caption: “Greenland in 10 years.” It was shared after The Wall Street Journal reported the president’s interest in buying the island.

On Sunday, Trump confirmed his interest in doing so but said it was not a priority for his administration.

“Strategically it’s interesting and we’d be interested, but we’ll talk to (Denmark) a little bit,” he told reporters, adding that he viewed it as a “large real estate deal.” Denmark colonized the 772,000 square-mile (two-million square kilometer) island in the 18th century. It is home to only about 57,000 people, most of whom belong to the indigenous Inuit community.

Greenland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs insisted on Friday the resource-rich island was ready to talk business, but was not for sale.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 09:20 IST