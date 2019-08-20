e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 20, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Aug 20, 2019

No Donald Trump hotel for Greenland, US president promises

Trump tweeted a meme on Monday depicting the golden Trump International Hotel Las Vegas towering over modest, primary-colored houses along a rocky coast.

world Updated: Aug 20, 2019 09:48 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Washington
US President Donald Trump jokingly promised that he would not build one of his eponymous hotels in Greenland.
US President Donald Trump jokingly promised that he would not build one of his eponymous hotels in Greenland.(Reuters Photo)
         

US President Donald Trump jokingly promised that he would not build one of his eponymous hotels in Greenland, the day after he confirmed his interest in buying the Danish territory.

Trump tweeted a meme on Monday depicting the golden Trump International Hotel Las Vegas towering over modest, primary-colored houses along a rocky coast.

“I promise not to do this to Greenland!” he wrote.

Trump’s son Eric also shared the meme on Instagram.

The meme first appeared on Twitter Thursday with the caption: “Greenland in 10 years.” It was shared after The Wall Street Journal reported the president’s interest in buying the island.

On Sunday, Trump confirmed his interest in doing so but said it was not a priority for his administration.

“Strategically it’s interesting and we’d be interested, but we’ll talk to (Denmark) a little bit,” he told reporters, adding that he viewed it as a “large real estate deal.” Denmark colonized the 772,000 square-mile (two-million square kilometer) island in the 18th century. It is home to only about 57,000 people, most of whom belong to the indigenous Inuit community.

Greenland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs insisted on Friday the resource-rich island was ready to talk business, but was not for sale.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 09:20 IST

tags
more from world
top news
    trending topics
    Delhi Flood Alert LiveBhool Bhulaiyaa 2Ashes 2019World Photography Day 2019India vs West Indies 'A'
    don't miss