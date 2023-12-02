close_game
News / World News / 'No new infectious diseases found': China amid surge in respiratory illness

'No new infectious diseases found': China amid surge in respiratory illness

Reuters
Dec 02, 2023

China has seen a rise in respiratory illnesses as the country braces for its first full winter season

No new infectious diseases have been found so far in investigations of respiratory illness, Mi Feng, an official with China's National Health Commission said in a press conference on Saturday.

Medical workers conduct health checks on local people in Guizhou province.(AFP)
Medical workers conduct health checks on local people in Guizhou province.(AFP)

China has seen a rise in respiratory illnesses as the country braces for its first full winter season since it lifted strict COVID-19 restrictions in December last year.

