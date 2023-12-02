'No new infectious diseases found': China amid surge in respiratory illness
Dec 02, 2023 01:10 PM IST
China has seen a rise in respiratory illnesses as the country braces for its first full winter season
No new infectious diseases have been found so far in investigations of respiratory illness, Mi Feng, an official with China's National Health Commission said in a press conference on Saturday.
China has seen a rise in respiratory illnesses as the country braces for its first full winter season since it lifted strict COVID-19 restrictions in December last year.
