‘No plans of cutting 75% jobs’: Musk as he inches closer to take over Twitter

Published on Oct 27, 2022 09:12 AM IST

However, Musk is still expected to cut some staff as a part of the takeover - causing anxiety among workers.

ByManjiri Chitre | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Billionaire Elon Musk on Wednesday told Twitter employees that he does not plan to cut 75 percent of the staff after he takes over the company, reported Bloomberg. According to reports, Musk denied the number of staff cut in an address to employees at the company’s San Francisco office.

As Musk inches closer to taking over Twitter, he visited the company’s headquarters on Wednesday. He carried a porcelain sink and tweeted, “Entering Twitter HQ - let that sink in!”

He also hinted at being the company's top boss after updating his profile's bio to "Chief Twit".

Musk had been in a bitter legal battle with Twitter after he had pulled the plug on the buyout deal in July - claiming that he was misled by Twitter concerning the number of bot accounts on its platform. In a letter to Twitter, Musk mentioned that the social media platform had not “complied with its contractual obligations to provide information about how to assess how prevalent the bots are on the social media service".

On October 17, Musk and Twitter were expected in a face-off in Delaware's Court of Chancery - wherein the social media company was set to seek an order directing Musk to close the deal for $44 billion.

However, earlier this month, Musk proposed to proceed with his original $44 billion bid, calling for an end to the lawsuit by Twitter.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

