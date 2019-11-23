e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 23, 2019

No political bias in Russia probe, watchdog to say

Inspector general Michael Horowitz’s report, which is due on December 9, will hold a low-level FBI lawyer responsible for altering an application seeking continuing of electric surveillance of Carter Page, a Trump campaign adviser, under Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

world Updated: Nov 23, 2019 22:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Washington
US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump(Reuters file photo)
         

A US justice department watchdog is reported to be ready to say shortly that FBI’s probe of the Russian interference in the 2016 elections was not motivated by political bias at the top but it will find systemic lapses in it, in the filing of surveillance applications.

Inspector general Michael Horowitz’s report, which is due on December 9, will hold a low-level FBI lawyer responsible for altering an application seeking continuing of electric surveillance of Carter Page, a Trump campaign adviser, under Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. A criminal investigation has been launched against the lawyer Another FBI employee, an agent, is expected to be blamed for carelessness.

But the report is not expected to find political bias in the ordering of the investigation into Russian meddling and whether it was coordinated with the Trump campaign, as has been alleged by President Donald Trump and his allies, who had been extremely critical of FBI’s leadership, former director James Comey, deputy director Andrew McCabe and assistant director Peter Strzok.

The FBI investigation was later taken over by Special Counsel Robert Muller, when went on to indict 34 people, including 36 Russians. The investigation led to the conviction of several senior members of the Trump campaign such as Paul Manafort and Michael Flynn, who had gone to serve briefly as Trump’s national security adviser.

tags
top news
Sena-Cong-NCP petition in SC tomorrow, seeks quashing of guv Koshyari’s decision
Sena-Cong-NCP petition in SC tomorrow, seeks quashing of guv Koshyari’s decision
‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’, Fadnavis tells BJP workers as he becomes CM again
‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’, Fadnavis tells BJP workers as he becomes CM again
Sharad Pawar parades NCP MLAs who were with nephew Ajit during oath taking
Sharad Pawar parades NCP MLAs who were with nephew Ajit during oath taking
‘He’s a frustrated cricketer’: Azhar hits back at Rayudu
‘He’s a frustrated cricketer’: Azhar hits back at Rayudu
Delhi court orders stay on ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s biopic
Delhi court orders stay on ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s biopic
Over-speeding car falls off flyover on passers-by in Hyderabad; 1 killed
Over-speeding car falls off flyover on passers-by in Hyderabad; 1 killed
107-year-old mother gives candy to 84-year-old daughter. Watch
107-year-old mother gives candy to 84-year-old daughter. Watch
Ajit Pawar joins hands with BJP: What NCP, Sena & Congress said
Ajit Pawar joins hands with BJP: What NCP, Sena & Congress said
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News

World News