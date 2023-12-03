close_game
News / World News / No prisoner exchange with Israel until there is ceasefire in Gaza, Hamas says

No prisoner exchange with Israel until there is ceasefire in Gaza, Hamas says

Reuters | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Dec 03, 2023 12:21 AM IST

Hamas demands ceasefire in Gaza before releasing Israeli hostages.

Deputy Hamas chief Saleh Al-Arouri told the pan-Arab Al Jazeera TV on Saturday that no more prisoners would be exchanged with Israel until there was a ceasefire in Gaza.

This long exposure picture taken from southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip shows explosions in the Palestinian territory during Israeli strikes as battles resumed between Israel and Hamas militants on December 2, 2023. (AFP)
This long exposure picture taken from southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip shows explosions in the Palestinian territory during Israeli strikes as battles resumed between Israel and Hamas militants on December 2, 2023. (AFP)

Arouri said the hostages still being held captive by Hamas were Israeli soldiers and civilian men who had previously served in the Israeli army.

He said they would not be freed unless there was a ceasefire and all Palestinian detainees were also released.

"Let the war take its course. This decision is final. We will not compromise on it," Arouri said.

