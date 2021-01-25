No record of Sikkim clash in PLA patrol log: Chinese state media

There is no record of last week’s clash between Indian and Chinese border troops in the Naku La area of Sikkim in the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) patrol log, a senior journalist from Chinese official media said on Monday.

Hu Xijin, the high-profile editor of the nationalist tabloid Global Times tweeted on Monday that any major clash would have been recorded in the PLA’s patrol log.

“This is fake news. Based on what I learned, there is no record of this clash in the patrol log of the Chinese side. Small frictions often occur on China-India border area, but clash that caused multiple injuries will definitely be recorded and reported,” Hu tweeted.

The tabloid followed it up with a brief article on the clash, quoting Indian media reports.

“Indian media reports on Monday claiming Chinese and Indian troops engaged in a clash three days ago that resulted in injuries on both sides are fake, the Global Times learned from a source.”

Hu’s tweet on the contents of the PLA’s patrol log – indicating that he had accessed them – is unusual given the secrecy that shrouds the Chinese army.

For one, more than eight months after the Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers, the PLA is yet to release the casualty statistics.

A day after the Galwan Valley clash on June 15 – in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed – Hu had tweeted that China too had suffered casualties.

“Based on what I know, Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash. I want to tell the Indian side, don’t be arrogant and misread China’s restraint as being weak. China doesn’t want to have a clash with India, but we don’t fear it,” Hu tweeted.

On the latest clash, the Indian Army has said it was a minor face-off.

“It is clarified that there was a minor face-off at Naku La area of North Sikkim on 20 January and the same was resolved by local commanders as per established protocols,” the Indian Army said.

The statement called on the media to “refrain from overplaying or exaggerating reports which are factually incorrect”.

Some initial media reports claimed up to 20 Chinese soldiers and four Indian Army personnel were injured in the Sikkim clash.