‘No way’ Russia will be admitted back to G7: Canada foreign minister

Toronto: The Canadian government has asserted that there is “no way” that Russia will be readmitted to the G7, the group of seven advanced economies. Canadian foreign minister Melanie Joly speaks on the panel during the 61st Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany on Sunday. (AFP)

Canada is the host of the G7 this year and the leaders’ summit will be held in the resort of Kananaskis in the province of Alberta from June 15 to 17.

Canada held the first meeting under its presidency at the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Saturday. At a press conference, Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly ruled out inviting Russia back to the G7. Asked whether the matter was discussed with her colleagues in Munich, she said, as per the agency Canadian Press, “No we didn’t, and I am telling the position of Canada: No way this will happen.”

Russia was part of the bloc when it was called the G8, but was removed in 2014 after it annexed Crimea from Ukraine.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said he wanted Russia back in the group. Speaking to reporters, he said, “I’d love to have them back. I think it was a mistake to throw them out. Look, it’s not a question of liking Russia or not liking Russia. It was the G8.”

Russia exit was proposed by the Canadian government under then PM Stephen Harper. Reacting to Trump’s statement, current Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre posted on X, “Russia should not be welcomed back into the G7. It was a Conservative government that led the charge to kick Russia out of the then G8 because of their illegal invasion of Crimea in 2014. Russia’s exclusion from the G7 is every bit as justifiable today.”

Canada is hosting the G7 at a time of internal political turmoil. On January 6, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated his intent to resign as leader of the ruling Liberal Party after his successor was selected. That process is scheduled to be completed by March 9.

Therefore, he will not be the PM when the leaders’ summit is held. The next Canadian PM, in fact, will take over the government even before Canada hosts the G7 foreign ministers’ meet in Charlevoix, Quebec between March 12 and 14.

While India has been invited to every G7 since 2019 when it was hosted by France, that may not be the case this year due to the current diplomatic crisis between the two countries, which stemmed from Trudeau’s statement in the House of Commons on September 18, 2023, that there were “credible allegations” of a potential link between Indian agents and the killing of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia, three months earlier. In October last year, the relationship worsened when New Delhi withdrew six diplomats and officials after Ottawa alleged a link between them and violent criminal activity in the country. India has denied each of these charges and also expelled six Canadian diplomats in October.

Canada has made no announcement as to which countries will be the outreach invitees this year for the G7, the 50th anniversary of the group.