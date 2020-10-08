e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Nobel for the creators of genetic scissors

Nobel for the creators of genetic scissors

Working on opposite sides of the Atlantic, Frenchwoman Emmanuelle Charpentier and American Jennifer A. Doudna developed a method known as CRISPR-cas9 that can be used to alter the DNA of animals, plants and microorganisms.

world Updated: Oct 08, 2020 10:54 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Stockholm
Charpentier and Doudna’s work allows for laser-sharp snips in the long strings of DNA that make up the code of life, enabling scientists to precisely edit specific genes to remove errors that lead to diseases.
Charpentier and Doudna’s work allows for laser-sharp snips in the long strings of DNA that make up the code of life, enabling scientists to precisely edit specific genes to remove errors that lead to diseases.(Reuters file photo)
         

Two scientists won the Nobel Prize in chemistry Wednesday for developing “molecular scissors” to edit genes, offering the promise of one day curing a host of inherited diseases.

Working on opposite sides of the Atlantic, Frenchwoman Emmanuelle Charpentier and American Jennifer A. Doudna developed a method known as CRISPR-cas9 that can be used to alter the DNA of animals, plants and microorganisms.

The award marked only the fourth time in the 119-year history of the prizes that a Nobel in the sciences was given exclusively to women.

Charpentier and Doudna’s work allows for laser-sharp snips in the long strings of DNA that make up the code of life, enabling scientists to precisely edit specific genes to remove errors that lead to diseases.

Dr. Francis Collins, who led the drive to map the human genome, said the technology “has changed everything” about how to approach diseases with a genetic cause. 

“You can draw a direct line from the success of the human genome project to the power of CRISPR-cas to make changes in the instruction book,” said Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, which helped fund Doudna’s work.

But many also cautioned that the technology raises serious ethical questions and must be used carefully.

Much of the world became more aware of CRISPR in 2018, when Chinese scientist He Jiankui revealed he had helped make the world’s first gene-edited babies, to try to engineer resistance to infection with the AIDS virus.

In September, an international panel of experts said it is still too soon to try to make genetically edited babies because the science isn’t advanced enough to ensure safety.

“Being able to selectively edit genes means that you are playing God in a way,” said American Chemistry Society President Luis Echegoyen, a chemistry professor at the University of Texas El Paso.

tags
top news
In a first, PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
In a first, PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
IAF Day 2020: ‘Ever ready to safeguard nation’s sovereignty,’ says air chief RKS Bhadauria
IAF Day 2020: ‘Ever ready to safeguard nation’s sovereignty,’ says air chief RKS Bhadauria
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 68 lakh-mark, over 11 lakh tested in 24 hrs
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 68 lakh-mark, over 11 lakh tested in 24 hrs
I’m not taking vaccine if Donald Trump tells us, says Kamala Harris
I’m not taking vaccine if Donald Trump tells us, says Kamala Harris
India won’t allow trial of Russia’s Sputnik V in large study
India won’t allow trial of Russia’s Sputnik V in large study
IAF foundation day 2020: President Kovind, PM Modi lead nation in wishing Indian Air Force
IAF foundation day 2020: President Kovind, PM Modi lead nation in wishing Indian Air Force
Covid-19: India crosses 82 million tests in 9 months
Covid-19: India crosses 82 million tests in 9 months
‘Blessing in disguise that I caught Coronavirus’: Donald Trump lauds Regeneron
‘Blessing in disguise that I caught Coronavirus’: Donald Trump lauds Regeneron
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyHathras gang-rape caseBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyRhea ChakrabortyKKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In