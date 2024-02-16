Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov calls Alexei Navalny's death 'murder'
Feb 16, 2024 05:26 PM IST
The death of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny was "murder", Muratov said.
Russian newspaper editor and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov told Reuters on Friday the death of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny was "murder", and said that he believed prison conditions had led to his demise.
Russia's Investigative Committee has launched a procedural probe into the death, the Investigative Committee said.
