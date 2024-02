Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov calls Alexei Navalny's death 'murder'

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Russia's Investigative Committee has launched a procedural probe into the death, the Investigative Committee said.

Russian newspaper editor and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov told Reuters on Friday the death of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny was "murder", and said that he believed prison conditions had led to his demise.

