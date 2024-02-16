 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov calls Alexei Navalny's death 'murder' | World News - Hindustan Times
News / World News / Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov calls Alexei Navalny's death 'murder'

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov calls Alexei Navalny's death 'murder'

Reuters |
Feb 16, 2024 05:26 PM IST

The death of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny was "murder", Muratov said.

Russian newspaper editor and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov told Reuters on Friday the death of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny was "murder", and said that he believed prison conditions had led to his demise.

Russian journalist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Dmitry Muratov is seen. (AFP)
Russian journalist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Dmitry Muratov is seen. (AFP)

Russia's Investigative Committee has launched a procedural probe into the death, the Investigative Committee said.

