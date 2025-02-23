Menu Explore
Norovirus outbreak on British cruise ship? Passengers ‘dropping like flies,’ claims report

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Feb 23, 2025 08:56 AM IST

As per the report, passengers experienced symptoms while crossing Belgium as part of a seven-day cruise across northern Europe.

In a suspected case of Norovirus outbreak, ‘a large number’ of passengers on a British cruise ship reportedly experienced symptoms while crossing Belgium as part of a seven-day cruise across northern Europe.

Operator P&O Cruises said "fewer than 1 per cent' of the passengers are affected. (Representational Image)
Operator P&O Cruises said "fewer than 1 per cent' of the passengers are affected. (Representational Image)

“People have been dropping like flies, throwing up in restaurants, on decks, outside cabins,” Sky News quoted a passenger as saying.

The ship's captain is reported to have made an announcement on Thursday, informing its guests about the outbreak, and giving an assurance the staff will “do their best” to stop the spread of infection.

While the current passenger numbers are unclear, P&O Cruises, the operator of the ship, P&O Iona, confirmed “some of its guests” have "unfortunately reported gastrointestinal symptoms.”

P&O Cruises said “fewer than 1 per cent” of the passengers are affected.

A large number of families are understood to be on the cruise, which is taking place during the half-term break in the UK, and departed from the port city of Southampton on 15 February.

‘Staff shortages causing problems’

According to some guests who are isolating, there are staff shortages, resulting in problems with food deliveries, as well as receiving new towels and bed linen.

The individual Sky News further spoke to, further said, “What was also incredulous was the inability to buy or get hold of any medication to help with the symptoms. Not one shop or medical centre could supply guests with gastrointestinal suspension medication or replacement salts or fluid sachets.”

“Even the entertainment has been adversely affected with many of the scheduled acts unable to perform and replaced with a cobbled together entertainment programme to placate the guests,” the person added.

Full refund offered

P&O Cruises, on the other hand, said medication is "readily available" through the medical centre on the ship, while an emergency support number, too, remains active throughout the day.

It offered a “full refund” to guests who could not participate in the shore experiences due to their symptoms.

“Gastrointestinal-related illnesses are very common in the UK and are predominantly spread by person-to-person transmission in environments such as hotels, schools and restaurants. P&O Cruises works with global, national and regional public health authorities on approved and proven protocols across our ships in order to protect the health and wellbeing of all on board,” the company's statement read.

