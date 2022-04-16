North Korea celebrates founder with dance, music but no military parade
North Korea celebrated the 110th anniversary of the birth of late founder Kim Il Sung on Friday with fireworks, a procession, and an evening gala in Pyongyang's main square, with thousands of people in colourful traditional dress singing and dancing.
"The Day of the Sun" is North Korea's biggest annual public holiday. Kim, who died in 1994, founded the authoritarian regime now led by his grandson, Kim Jong Un.
This year's holiday marks 110 years since Kim Il Sung was born on April 15, 1912, and North Korea typically stages bigger celebrations on every fifth and tenth anniversary.
Leader Kim Jong Un visited his grandfather's mausoleum, and attended a "national meeting and a public procession" in Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square, but gave no reported public remarks. A senior official spoke at the meeting, saying that North Korea would overcome all difficulties and always emerge victorious, state news agency KCNA said.
State media aired live footage of an evening gala in Kim Il Sung square after sundown on Friday, but gave no sign of an anticipated military parade.
Other earlier events included concerts, art exhibitions, and ideological seminars. A light festival opened in downtown Pyongyang, with dancing fountains and decorated boats on the Taedong River, KCNA reported.
The festival "artistically depicted" Kim Il Sung's native home and "the sacred mountain of revolution, Mt Paektu," KCNA said. Residents could take photos in front of arches lit with phrases such as "Pyongyang Is Best" and "We Are the Happiest in the World."
North Korea's economy has been battered by the border closures and international sanctions over its nuclear and missile programmes, and aid organisations have warned of potential humanitarian crises.
Earlier in the week, Kim Jong Un gifted new apartments to some of his loyal elites, including the country's most famous TV presenter, and attended the opening of a major public housing project.
International monitors had said commercial satellite imagery showed preparations for a military parade in the run-up to the holiday, but there was no confirmation of a parade happening as of Friday evening.
The celebrations come after North Korea resumed testing in March its largest intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), for the first time since 2017, and officials in Seoul and Washington say there are signs it could soon resume nuclear weapons tests too. Major weapons tests are sometimes timed for key holidays.
-
Russia hits Kyiv missile factory after flagship sunk
Russia pounded a Ukrainian rocket factory after losing an iconic warship in the Black Sea, as the Pentagon on Friday backed Kyiv's claim to have sunk the Moskva with cruise missiles. The Vizar plant, near Kyiv international airport, was seriously damaged in the overnight strikes, an AFP journalist saw. Russia said it had used sea-based long-range missiles to hit the factory, which Ukraine's state weapons manufacturer says produced Neptune cruise missiles.
-
Ukraine war: Bodies of more than 900 civilians discovered in Kyiv, say officials
The bodies of more than 900 civilians were discovered in the Kyiv region following the withdrawal of Russian forces, the regional police chief said in a briefing Friday. The head of Kyiv's regional police force, Andriy Nebytov added that more bodies were being found every day, under the rubble and in mass graves. “The most victims were found in Bucha, where there are more than 350 corpses,” he said. Nebytov added that Russian troops were “tracking down” people who expressed strong pro-Ukrainian views.
-
More than 150 hurt in Jerusalem clashes as religious festivals overlap
More than 150 people were wounded Friday in clashes between Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli police at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound, the first face-off in the area since the start of Ramadan. Witnesses said Palestinians threw stones at Israeli forces, who fired rubber-coated bullets and sound grenades. The Palestinian Red Crescent said 153 people were hospitalised and "dozens of other injuries" were treated at the scene. Israeli police said at least three officers were hurt.
-
395 dead, dozens missing after 'apocalyptic' floods batter South Africa
The death toll from South Africa's devastating floods surged to 395 on Friday as rescuers widened the search for dozens still missing five days after the disaster struck. "Sadly the number of fatalities continues to increase with the latest figure standing at 395," regional head of the disaster managing ministry Sipho Hlomuka said in a statement.
-
Police arrest suspect in recent attacks on Sikh men in New York
Police in Queens, New York City, have arrested a 19-year-old youth for The accused, Vernon Douglas' alleged involvements in attacks on three Sikh men, in two separate incidents, both of which took place in April. The accused, Vernon Douglas, was arrested on Thursday from Brooklyn, two days after two Sikh men were assaulted in Queens. While 20-year-old Hezekiah Coleman was arrested on the day of the crime, Douglas was absconding.
