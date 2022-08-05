North Korea claims all fever patients have recovered since Covid-19 outbreak
North Korea said on Friday all of its fever patients have recovered, its first such claim since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the isolated economy, according to the state media KCNA.
The reclusive state has never confirmed how many people have tested positive for COVID-19, but it said around 4.77 million fever patients have fully recovered and 74 died since late April and has reported no new fever cases since July 30.
Instead of claiming a victory or an end to the COVID-19 situation, North Korea said its "anti-epidemic situation ... has entered a definite phase of stability".
It said it would "redouble efforts to maintain perfection in the execution of state anti-epidemic policies and measures and integrally carry out the work to further tighten (its) anti-epidemic system."
Such work would include strengthened monitoring of new COVID-19 sub-variants and measures to quickly mobilise its medical workers in case of a crisis situation, according to KCNA.
Twitter responds to Musk's claims, calls them 'excuses'
Twitter has filed a response to claims by billionaire Elon Musk that he has legitimate reasons for wanting to back out of his $44 billion deal to buy the social media company. In an unexpected twist, Twitter was able to file its response to Musk before Musk's own counterclaims have been made public. A judge ruled on Wednesday that Musk's counterclaim will be made public by Friday.
US condemns China missile launches near Taiwan, urges de-escalation
The United States on Thursday condemned China's launch of 11 ballistic missiles around Taiwan during major military drills as an overreaction to Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island, urging Beijing to decrease tensions. The US House speaker was the highest-profile US official to visit Taiwan in years, defying a series of stark threats from Beijing, which views the self-ruled island as its territory.
US to declare monkeypox a public health emergency: Report
U.S. President Joe Biden's administration plans to declare the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency as soon as Thursday, the Washington Post reported, citing unidentified sources. Read: Monkeypox in India: 9 cases - 4 from Delhi, 5 Kerala- so far; Vaccine in focus 10 points President Biden on Aug. 2 appointed two top federal officials to coordinate his administration's response to monkeypox, following declarations of emergencies by California, Illinois and New York.
Black Lives Matter: Four police officers charged with murder of Breonna Taylor
The US Justice Department charged four police officers on Thursday over the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed in a botched 2020 raid on her home in Louisville, Kentucky. Attorney General Merrick Garland said three of the officers -- Joshua Jaynes, Kelly Goodlett and Kyle Meany -- were charged with falsification of a search warrant in a suspected drug trafficking case.
Pope names nurse who 'saved my life' as personal aide
The 85-year-old pope is always attended by healthcare staff, both in the Vatican and his overseas trips, but this is a new position linked to his recent health problems, a Vatican source told AFP. The Argentine pontiff suffers from knee pain that has forced him to cancel numerous events, and admitted last week after a trip to Canada that he must slow down or even start thinking about retiring.
