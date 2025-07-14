North Korea continues to bolster Russia's war efforts with artillery supply

North Korea has continued to supply millions of artillery shells and other munitions to Russia since the start of Moscow’s war in Ukraine, according to military data submitted to a South Korean lawmaker. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visited Pyongyang last week, saying North Korea has affirmed its “clear support”.(AP)

Pyongyang is believed to have shipped more than 28,000 containers loaded with artillery shells and other munitions to Russia, South Korea’s Defense Intelligence Agency said in response to an inquiry from lawmaker Kang Daeshik. The shipments are estimated to exceed about 12 million rounds when converted into 152-millimeter (6 inch) artillery shells, the DIA said.

“North Korea is continuing to supply weapons to Russia,” the agency said in a statement to Kang. “Our military is constantly reassessing the scale of North Korea’s weapons support to Russia in coordination with relevant agencies and allied nations.”

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, North Korea has expanded its support beyond artillery shells to include missiles, self-propelled guns, and even combat personnel, reports said. North Korea is now supplying as much as 40% of Russia’s ammunition needs for the war, Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukrainian military intelligence, told Bloomberg News in an interview.

Kim Jong Un’s regime is also sending other weapons, including ballistic missiles and artillery systems, Budanov said, adding that they are “good weapons.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visited Pyongyang last week, saying North Korea has affirmed its “clear support” for Russia’s war in Ukraine and for the Kremlin’s leadership. In return, Russia is providing money and technology to North Korea, helping to ease Pyongyang’s international isolation, according to Budanov.