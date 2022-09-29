North Korea fires unidentified missile into East Sea: Seoul's military
Updated on Sep 29, 2022 05:43 PM IST
North Korea Ballistic Missile Launch: North Korea fires ballistic missile, reports said.
Reuters |
North Korea has fired an unidentified ballistic missile, Seoul's military said Thursday, just hours after US Vice President Kamala Harris left South Korea, having visited the heavily fortified DMZ.
"North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile into East Sea," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, referring to the waters more commonly known as the Sea of Japan.
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics