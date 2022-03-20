North Korea fires multiple rocket launcher, says South Korea
- The latest development comes amid speculation that North Korea could soon try to launch its developmental longest-range ballistic missile.
Days after North Korea's latest missile launch ended in failure amid the country's recent burst of weapons testing activity, it appeared that the country has fired a short-range multiple rocket launcher on Sunday, South Korea’s military claimed, according to reports.
The latest development comes amid speculation that North Korea could soon try to launch its developmental longest-range ballistic missile to bolster its weapons arsenal and build pressure on the United States to wrest concessions amid stalled diplomacy, reported news agency AP.
Last Wednesday, Seoul had said Pyongyang's mid-air missile explosion involved parts of its Hwasong-17 missile, its biggest weapon.
On Sunday, South Korea's Defense Ministry said it detected firings likely from multiple rocket launch systems off North Korea's west coast.
It added that South Korea's military closely monitors North Korean moves and maintains its readiness.
“This morning, there was firing in North Korea which is assumed to be multiple rocket launcher shots, and our military was monitoring the related situation and maintaining a readiness posture,” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, without elaborating.
According to news agency Yonhap, North Korea’s military fired four shots around 7.20 am for about an hour toward its west coast from an unidentified location in South Pyongan Province.
South Korea’s National Security Council held an emergency vice-ministerial meeting over the launches, it added.
The statement added that South Korea will use its enhanced military capability and its alliance with the US to prevent a security vacuum from occurring during a power transition period in Seoul.
President Moon Jae-in's single five-year term ends in May and he will be replaced by a new conservative government led by President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol.
(With inputs from agencies)
