North Korea missile launches: US sanctions Russian national, 7 others

The Biden administration announced on Wednesday that it was imposing sanctions on seven individuals and an entity over North Korea's weapons programs. The action comes after at least two known North Korean ballistic missile tests.

The sanctions by the US treasury department target six North Koreans, one Russia and one Russian firm. The department said that they were responsible for procuring goods for the programs from Russia and China.

The US Treasury further said that the steps were aimed at preventing the advancement of North Korea's programs as well as impeding its attempts to proliferate weapons technologies.

In last one week, North Korea has launched two hypersonic missiles, with its reclusive leader Kim Jong-un urging the military to make more military advances.

Kim was even present for the latest test, which was reported by Japan on Tuesday. After watching the test, he urged military scientists to "further accelerate the efforts to steadily build up the country's strategic military muscle both in quality and quantity and further modernise the army," according to KCNA news agency.

While announcing the sanctions, the US treasury department said that North Korea has conducted six ballistic missile launches since September, each of which violated UN Security Council resolutions. All ballistic missile tests by North Korean are banned under these resolutions.

Under secretary of the treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence Brian Nelson said in a statement that the moves targeted North Korea's "continued use of overseas representatives to illegally procure goods for weapons."

North Korea's latest launches were "further evidence that it continues to advance prohibited programs despite the international community's calls for diplomacy and denuclearization," Nelson further said in the statement.

The individuals against whom the US has imposed sanctions are:

• Choe Myong Hyon, a Russia-based representative of North Korea’s Second Academy of Natural Sciences (SANS)

• Sim Kwang Sok, a North Korean based in China, who worked to procure steel alloys

• Kim Song Hun, another North Korean based in China (in Shenyang), procured software and chemicals

• Two more China-based North Koreans, Kang Chol Hak and Pyon Kwang Chol

• Russia-based North Korean O Yong Ho, who the treasury department said worked with other sanctioned nationals and firms to procure multiple goods with ballistic missile applications, including Kevlar thread, aramid fiber, aviation oil, ball bearings, and precision milling machines.

• Russian national Roman Anatolyevich Alar

The Russian firm sanctioned by the US treasury department is Parsek LLC.

North Korea's UN mission, Russia and China's embassies in Washington and the Russian firm have so far not responded to the US action.