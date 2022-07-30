North Korea reports no new fever cases for first time since Covid-19 outbreak
North Korea reported no new fever cases on Saturday for the first time since its acknowledgement in mid-May of a COVID-19 outbreak in the isolated country, state-run media reported.
North Korea said earlier this month it was on a path to "finally defuse" its first publicly declared coronavirus crisis even as Asian neighbours experience a resurgence in infections driven by Omicron subvariants.
The official KCNA news agency said 99.99% of its 4.77 million fever patients since late April have fully recovered, but because of an apparent lack of testing, it has not released any figures on people who tested positive for the virus.
Also read: North Korea's Kim Jong Un threatens US, S. Korea with ‘nuclear war deterrent’
Infectious disease experts have cast doubts on North Korea's claims of progress, with the World Health Organization saying last month it believed the situation was getting worse, not better, amid an absence of independent data.
KCNA said a rapid mobile treatment force was still on high alert and efforts were under way to "detect and stamp out the epidemic" until the last patient is fully recovered. The state media said 204 fever patients were under treatment as of Friday.
North Korea's latest report on the death toll among fever patients stood at 74 as of July 5, but Shin Young-jeon, a professor at Hanyang University's medical school in Seoul, said such low fatalities figures were nearly "impossible."
"It could result from a combination of a lack of testing capacity, counting issues given the fact that old people have higher chances of dying from COVID-19 mostly from home, and political reasons that the leadership do not want to publicise a massive death toll," he wrote in an analysis released on Friday.
Shin said there could have been up to 50,000 deaths, considering the number of fever cases, general fatality rates reported elsewhere, and potentially unreported cases.
Despite the zero-new-case claim, North Korea is likely to keep the strict social controls it has imposed in part using the pandemic as a pretext as long as the "maximum emergency epidemic prevention system" is in place.
The North blamed its COVID outbreak on "alien things" near its border with the South, urging its people to avoid anything that comes from outside.
Also read: Mumbai to close Covid jumbo centres as cases drop: Report
"Since the state media has also been talking about variants, whether or when they will ease the virus rules and lift border lockdown remains to be seen," said an official at South Korea's unification ministry handling inter-Korean affairs.
Pyongyang's possible declaration of victory against COVID-19 could be a prelude to restoring trade long hampered by the pandemic, North Korea analysts said.
Trade volume plunged 17.3% to $710 million last year amid a strict closure of borders.
North Korea temporarily resumed freight train operations with China early this year, but suspended them again in April over heightened fears of the coronavirus spreading.
-
Protest in Iraq intensifies as Al-Sadr supporters reach PM's building
Supporters of Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadr reached the Iraqi Prime Minister's building on Saturday, following the protest against the nomination for Prime Minister by rival Iran-backed parties. Meanwhile, Iraqi security closed the roads to the building of the Supreme Judicial Council, Al Arabia reported adding that a leader in the Sadrist movement urged peaceful demonstrations in front of the Judicial Council. Protesters also disassembled large concrete barriers surrounding the heavily-fortified area.
-
China's Wuhan seafood market likely cause of Covid-19 outbreak: Report
A set of compelling evidence has once again emerged that backs the claims that Wuhan's Huanan seafood and wildlife market was at the centre of the Covid-19 outbreak that has so far claimed over 6 million lives. Two peer-reviewed studies, published in the journal 'Science' take different approaches but come to the same result that the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan was most likely the epicentre for the coronavirus.
-
Sri Lankan president Wickremesinghe invites parties to form national government
Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has written to members of Parliament, inviting them to form an all-party national government to help the bankrupt country to recover from the worst economic crisis. Wickremesinghe said a programme could only be implemented with the participation of all political parties represented in Parliament, expert groups and civil society. The 19A adopted in 2015 pruned presidential powers by empowering Parliament above the executive president.
-
Dog trapped in shipping container for 40 days, gets new life in Panama Ministry
Workers at Panama's Atlantico port were in for a shock when they opened a shipping container that had arrived from Spain and was meant to be empty. Inside was a dog, still alive despite having been trapped for 40 days while the container crossed the Atlantic from Andalucia. The caramel-colored dog, approximately one year old, was skinny, dehydrated and bruised. Now fully recovered, Mili weighs 27 pounds and is in tip-top physical shape.
-
‘1 in 4 monkeypox cases in US in New York’: Virus sparks fresh alarm
After coronavirus, the United States is witnessing a surge in monkeypox cases and is now on top of the list of the countries which have been affected the most by the current outbreak. Within the US, a large number of cases are concentrated in New York that has now declared a “State Disaster Emergency” to check the spread of the disease.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics