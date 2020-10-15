e-paper
Home / World News / North Korea’s Kim Jong Un visits sites for rebuilding towns hit by typhoons, floods

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un visits sites for rebuilding towns hit by typhoons, floods

During his visit, Kim Jong Un inspected houses which have been built by the military and members of his ruling Workers’ Party. State agency KCNA reported he noted with ‘great satisfaction’ that the houses are ‘a crystal of the loyalty of Party members.’

world Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 11:39 IST
Reuters | Posted by Karan Manral
Seoul
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects reconstruction sites in an area hit by recent typhoons, in South Hamgyong Province, North Korea in this undated photo supplied by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), October 14, 2020. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited construction sites for new homes that are part of a “grandiose plan” to rebuild towns hit hard by typhoons and summer floods, state news media reported on Thursday.

The visit was the latest by Kim to typhoon-hit areas of the country after he had promised this week to build at least 25,000 homes over the next five years as citizens begin an 80-day campaign to achieve economic goals.

The state newspaper Rodong Sinmun featured Kim’s tour of newly built dwellings in the eastern areas of Sinpho City and Hongwon County on the front page on Thursday, displaying the leader smiling in front of lines of houses with red and cyan roofs and white walls.

The houses were built by members of the military and the ruling Workers’ Party.

“He said that they built the houses flawlessly as well as professional builders, noting with great satisfaction that those houses are a crystal of the loyalty of Party members,” KCNA said.

North Korea was hit by “disastrous meteorological phenomena” this summer with heavy rains and typhoons, bringing the second highest rainfall in the past 25 years. The storms had paralysed the transportation system and destroyed thousands of houses.

