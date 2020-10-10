North Korea’s Kim says wishes ‘good health’ to world’s coronavirus sufferers
“I wish good health to all the people around the world who are fighting the ills of the evil virus,” Kim -- whose summit counterpart US President Donald Trump was recently hospitalised with the virus -- said in a speech broadcast on state media.world Updated: Oct 10, 2020 16:29 IST
Seoul
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wished coronavirus sufferers around the world good health at a military parade on Saturday that defied the pandemic.
“I wish good health to all the people around the world who are fighting the ills of the evil virus,” Kim -- whose summit counterpart US President Donald Trump was recently hospitalised with the virus -- said in a speech broadcast on state media.
