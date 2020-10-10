e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / North Korea’s Kim says wishes ‘good health’ to world’s coronavirus sufferers

North Korea’s Kim says wishes ‘good health’ to world’s coronavirus sufferers

“I wish good health to all the people around the world who are fighting the ills of the evil virus,” Kim -- whose summit counterpart US President Donald Trump was recently hospitalised with the virus -- said in a speech broadcast on state media.

world Updated: Oct 10, 2020 16:29 IST
Agence France-Presse| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Agence France-Presse| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Seoul
Kim Jong Un wished coronavirus sufferers around the world good health at a military parade on Saturday that defied the pandemic
Kim Jong Un wished coronavirus sufferers around the world good health at a military parade on Saturday that defied the pandemic(via REUTERS)
         

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wished coronavirus sufferers around the world good health at a military parade on Saturday that defied the pandemic.

“I wish good health to all the people around the world who are fighting the ills of the evil virus,” Kim -- whose summit counterpart US President Donald Trump was recently hospitalised with the virus -- said in a speech broadcast on state media.

tags
top news
India races to upgrade its armoury, fires a missile every 4 days
India races to upgrade its armoury, fires a missile every 4 days
Bhim Army chief challenges Yogi to prove allegations on caste violence
Bhim Army chief challenges Yogi to prove allegations on caste violence
‘China deployed 60K soldiers on India’s northern border,’ says Mike Pompeo
‘China deployed 60K soldiers on India’s northern border,’ says Mike Pompeo
KXIP vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: Gill’s fifty brings respite for KKR
KXIP vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: Gill’s fifty brings respite for KKR
2 terrorists killed in J-K’s Pulwama hours after another gunbattle in Kulgam
2 terrorists killed in J-K’s Pulwama hours after another gunbattle in Kulgam
Republic TV asks Mumbai police to suspend probe in fake TRP case
Republic TV asks Mumbai police to suspend probe in fake TRP case
‘I’m really disappointed’: Lara not happy with KXIP’s team selection vs KKR
‘I’m really disappointed’: Lara not happy with KXIP’s team selection vs KKR
Rajasthan priest’s family refuses to perform last rites, demands compensation
Rajasthan priest’s family refuses to perform last rites, demands compensation
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In