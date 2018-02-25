 North Korea says open to talks with United States: South Korea’s presidential office | world news | Hindustan Times
North Korea says open to talks with United States: South Korea’s presidential office

North Korean delegation visiting South Korea for the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics said North Korea was open to talks with the United States

world Updated: Feb 25, 2018 18:01 IST
President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach, Ivanka Trump, senior White House adviser and member of the North Korean delegation, Kim Yong-chol, attend the closing ceremony. (REUTERS File Photo)

Members of a high-level North Korean delegation visiting South Korea for the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics said North Korea was open to talks with the United States, the South’s presidential office said.

In a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in an undisclosed location in Pyeongchang, the North’s delegation also said developments in relations between the two Koreas and those between North Korea and the United States should go hand in hand, said the Blue House in a statement.

