World News / North Korea tests firing cruise missiles as Kim Jong Un calls for war readiness

North Korea tests firing cruise missiles as Kim Jong Un calls for war readiness

Reuters |
Feb 03, 2024 04:02 AM IST

North Korea tested firing cruise missiles on Feb 2 -KCNA

North Korea tested its cruise missiles as well as new land-to-air missiles off its west coast on Feb. 2, state media reported on Saturday, confirming a barrage of launches for weapons it said are aimed at enhancing defense capabilities.

A missile is launched, as the state media report North Korea tested its new land-to-air cruise missiles off its west coast, North Korea, (via REUTERS)
A missile is launched, as the state media report North Korea tested its new land-to-air cruise missiles off its west coast, North Korea, (via REUTERS)

The launch on Friday marked the fourth time in just over a week that Pyongyang has launched such missiles.

"These tests are part of the normal activities of the General Directorate and the Agency for Defense Development under its jurisdiction to advance the technology of new weapon systems in various aspects such as their function, performance, and operation, and are unrelated to the regional situation," the KCNA said.

The KCNA usually comments on their missile tests about a day after the launch takes place.

