Norway braces for most powerful storm in three decades, 126 km/h gusts expected

Norway is preparing for its most powerful storm in three decades. Authorities on Wednesday issued a warning and urged people to stay indoors. The storm has been named “Ingunn” by Norwegian meteorologists. It is expected to land in central Norway around midday Wednesday before moving north Thursday. Norway is preparing for its most powerful storm in three decades. (AFP)

As per warnings by Norway police, gusts of 126 to 180 kilometres per hour are expected. Authorities have issued a red warning, the highest level, for the area around the city of Trondheim, where strong winds were expected Wednesday. Another red warning also was issued for the Lofoten islands, up north along the coast in the Arctic.

”Red hazard warnings are rare and must be taken with the utmost seriousness,” said Nils Karbø of the Norwegian Public Roads Administration as quoted by news agency AP.

“It is important to secure loose objects and assess whether work taking place outdoors can be changed or postponed,” said Gunn Robstad Andersen of the Norwegian Labour Inspection Authority. She added that employers should encourage people to work from home and avoid unnecessary travel.”

In the wake of the predictions, schools, roads, tunnels and bridges across Norway have been closed. Some ferry lines linking Norwegians islands have also suspended their services.

Police have asked people to avoid going outside if possible, and to watch for flying objects when doing so.

