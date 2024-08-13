Norwegian man boards Lufthansa flights on 2 consecutive days, without a ticket!

A Norwegian traveller boarded a plane at Germany's Munich airport without a ticket on two consecutive days, and on the second day, he even flew to Sweden, police said on Tuesday. He slipped past the airline staff at the gate and boarded a Lufthansa flight. (Reuters)

The 39-year-old first bypassed security at Terminal 2 of Germany's second-busiest airport on August 4. Passengers are supposed to scan their boarding passes at an automatic gate, but according to the Bild daily, he managed to slip through by standing close to another traveler.

He then slipped past the airline staff at the gate and boarded a Lufthansa flight.

However, the flight was fully booked, and his trick was discovered because he didn't have a seat. The man was handed over to the police, who charged him but then released him, according to the report, AFP reported.

The second flight

The next day, the Norwegian tried again using the same method. This time, he successfully boarded Lufthansa flight LH2418 to Sweden's Stockholm that had available seats, according to police spokesman Sebastian Pinta.

When he arrived in Sweden's Stockholm, airport staff noticed him because he wanted to return to Munich right away. He was then handed over to the police.

Authorities found a knife with a 10-centimeter blade on him. He is now facing charges in Germany for trespassing and fare evasion, One Mile at a Time reported.

Police spokesman Sebastian Pinta emphasised that the man did not pose any danger. He is now being investigated for unlawful entry and transport fraud, Pinta added.

Munich airport stated that they are looking into how the man managed to bypass security checks. The airport spokesperson said, as per One Mile at a Time, “It will take some time to clarify the incident. We are investigating how the passenger was able to bypass the automatic boarding pass check before the security check. The airline is also checking the boarding pass check at the boarding gates, where it is responsible for the check.”