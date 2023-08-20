News / World News / Norwegian mass killer sues state over human rights for 'extreme' isolation in custody

Norwegian mass killer sues state over human rights for 'extreme' isolation in custody

Reuters
Aug 20, 2023

Anders Behring Breivik, now 44, is serving Norway's longest sentence, 21 years, which can be extended if he is still considered a threat.

Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is suing the state for allegedly violating his human rights due to his being held in "extreme" isolation, and has filed another application for parole, his lawyer said on Friday.

Anders Behring Breivik is pictured on the last day of the appeal case in Borgarting Court of Appeal at Telemark prison in Skien, Norway, January 18, 2017.(REUTERS)
The right-wing militant killed 77 people, most of them teenagers, in shootings and a bombing in Norway's worst peacetime atrocity in July 2011.

"He's suing the state because he has been in an extreme isolation for 11 years, and has no contacts with other people except his guards," Breivik's lawyer Oeystein Storrvik told Reuters.

"He (Breivik) was moved to a new prison last year, and we hoped that there would be better conditions and that he could meet other people," Storrvik added.

Norwegian daily Aftenposten was the first to report about the case earlier on Friday.

In 2017, Breivik lost a human rights case when an appeals court overturned a lower court verdict that his near-isolation in a three-room cell was inhuman.

Last year, a Norwegian court also rejected his parole application, saying he still posed a risk of violence.

Storrvik said he expected the Oslo district court to hear the lawsuit next spring.

