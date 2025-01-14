Nothing founder Carl Pei predicts all-time high for Indian stock market in 2025

Two weeks into 2025, Carl Pei, the chief executive officer of UK-based smartphone manufacturer Nothing, has shared some predictions for the year. Carl Pei's predictions span from the future of artificial intelligence to how Bitcoin will perform during the year, and he also talks about India’s stock market. Nothing CEO Carl Pei has predicted an all time high for the Indian stock market and a "golden age" for the US in 2025. (X/getpeid)

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Carl Pei shared his “2025 predictions.” One of his biggest predictions is about the Indian stock market. He said India's stock market will dampen before touching an all-time high. “India stock market dampens but then reaches ATH,” he said in his post.

Amid the wave of the integration of artificial intelligence in smartphones, Carl has made several unfavourable predictions regarding AI. Consumers will get “sick of hearing about AI in smartphones” in 2025, he says. Artificial intelligence capabilities will “keep on commoditizing” and “margin erosion” will continue, Carl has predicted. He also says that AI-first consumer hardware will not find product market fit beyond “note taking and toys”.

According to Carl, Apple will still be “safe” stock to hold in 2025. However, he has predicted that their AI story may not “play out”, which will cause some fluctuations in their stock.

According to Carl's predictions, “Foldables” will still not be a big hit in 2025. The US will enter a “Golden Age” this year, but Europe, in contrast, will keep “fading in relevance.” He has also predicted that bitcoin and gold are set to perform well this year and that boring businesses will become exciting and vice versa in 2025.

Carl Pei’s predictions

These are Carl Pei’s ten predictions for 2025-

1. Consumers get sick of hearing about AI in smartphones

2. Foldables still don't take off

3. AI capabilities keeps on commoditizing, margin erosion continues

4. AI-first consumer hardware still doesn't find PMF beyond note taking and toys

5. Apple is still a safe stock to hold, but there will be some fluctuations due to the AI story not playing out

6. US enters a Golden Age

7. India stock market dampens but then reaches ATH

8. Europe keeps fading in relevance

9. Boring businesses become exciting, and vice versa

10. Bitcoin and gold perform well

In response to the post, one of the users replied “solid predictions” while another comment read “we are already sick of AI on phones.

This is not the first time Carl Pei has made such predictions. Two years back, he made predictions for 2023 as well. Hours before his tech forecast for 2025, he quoted his 2023 post and asked users how he did.

Carl Pei, who co-founded Nothing in 2020, was also one of the brains behind the smartphone giant OnePlus.