Home / World News / Novavax combined influenza/Covid-19 vaccine shows promise in animal study
A Novavax logo is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration.(Reuters)
A Novavax logo is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration.(Reuters)
world news

Novavax combined influenza/Covid-19 vaccine shows promise in animal study

  • Novavax said the NanoFlu/NVX-CoV2373 vaccine elicited robust responses to both influenza A and B and protected against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 07:34 PM IST

Novavax Inc said on Monday its combined flu and Covid-19 vaccine produced functional antibodies against influenza and the coronavirus in a preclinical study.

The company said the NanoFlu/NVX-CoV2373 vaccine elicited robust responses to both influenza A and B and protected against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

"Seasonal influenza and Covid-19 combination vaccines will likely be critical to combating emerging Covid-19 variants," said Russell Wilson, the executive vice president and NanoFlu general manager of Novavax.

Hamsters that received the combined vaccine had heightened levels of Covid-19 antibodies two weeks after the first immunization, which increased significantly after a second dose, compared to animals that received the Covid-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, alone, the company said.

Novavax said it expects to start clinical studies of the combined vaccine by the end of 2021.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
novavax
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.