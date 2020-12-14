Novelist John le Carre, who defined Cold War era, passes away

world

David Cornwell, better known as John le Carre, whose career in intelligence gave him many inputs for his popular novels, died on Saturday after a short illness aged 89, his agent said on Sunday night.

Among his most popular works are: ‘The Spy Who Came in From the Cold’ and ‘Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy’. He worked for the British intelligence services in the 1950s and 1960s. He wrote 25 novels and one memoir, The Pigeon Tunnel (2016), selling more than 60 million copies worldwide.

Jonny Geller, his agent and chief executive of the Curtis Brown Group, said in a statement: “For six decades, John le Carré dominated the bestseller lists and review pages with his monumental body of work. His dramatic launch onto the global scene began with the publication of his third novel in 1963, ‘The Spy Who Came in from the Cold’, and the public revelation of his secret life working with the British Intelligence Services”.

“Devoting his life to writing, he went on to define the Cold War era with the help of his character, George Smiley, and through his complex plots and beautiful prose, beamed a harsh light at the injustices of our world”.

“’Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy’ came in the 1970s and its accompanying landmark TV series with Alec Guinness. The 1980s brought the novel that is often heralded as his masterpiece: ‘A Perfect Spy’. With the fall of the Berlin Wall, David’s focus extended beyond the Soviet/UK/US relations to arms dealing with ‘The Night Manager’.”

Geller also shared a short statement on behalf of the family: “It is with great sadness that we must confirm that David Cornwell – John le Carré – passed away from pneumonia last Saturday night after a short battle with the illness”.

“David is survived by his beloved wife of almost fifty years, Jane, and his sons Nicholas, Timothy, Stephen and Simon. We all grieve deeply his passing. Our thanks go to the wonderful NHS team at the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro for the care and compassion that he was shown throughout his stay. We know they share our sadness”.