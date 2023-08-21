News / World News / NYC hit-and-run: Driver crashes into 7 pedestrians at crosswalk

NYC hit-and-run: Driver crashes into 7 pedestrians at crosswalk

ByJahanvi Sharma
Aug 21, 2023 09:35 PM IST

A driver crashed into seven pedestrians at an NYC crosswalk, leaving one critically injured on late Sunday night.

Late Sunday night, a driver crashed into seven pedestrians at the Midtown Manhattan crosswalk, leaving one critically injured, as informed by the police and law enforcement forces.

Five out of the seven victims, a 34-year-old woman who was critically injured and four men ages 24, 27, 28, and 60 had to be rushed to Bellevue Hospital. While most of the victims were taken to hospitals for medical attention, one refused medical care, said officers.

As of Monday morning, the hospitalized victims have been defined stable, as per the police.

According to sources, it was around 11:55 p.m. at West 36th Street and 6th Avenue, when the driver of the Honda Accord hit the seven victims and fled the scene.

She went on to strike two more cars along the Long Island Expressway near the 188th Street exit in Queens before she crashed her car and was later arrested by the police.

No reports of injury were made in the second crash. The other drivers were allowed to continue their journey post exchanging information with the police, said authorities.

The 29-year-old driver has been taken to Long Island Jewish Medical Center for a psychiatric evaluation.

She tested negative for alcohol but had complaints of pain and therefore, will also be receiving medical care.

