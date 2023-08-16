NYU professor locked out of X after ticking off Elon Musk: ‘17 days…’

A marketing professor at the New York University (NYU) Scott Galloway on Tuesday claimed that has been locked out of his X (formerly known as Twitter) account for the past 17 days after reportedly ticking off Elon Musk. Scott Galloway

Galloway, who is also known as an author and public speaker, wrote on the Threads app on Tuesday saying “A mutual friend reached out and said Elon feels 'unfairly attacked,' by me, and wants to meet but I declined,” reported The Insider.

According to The Messenger, Galloway in an email said, “It’s a private company, and he (Musk) owns it - his right to lock me out. However, if he has restricted my access for refusing to meet with him, he should tone down the ‘Free Speech’ blather.”

The NYU professor has half a million followers on X.

Reportedly, Galloway had been posting against Musk a lot recently. On July 27, he commented on a Reuters investigation that said Musk's company Tesla created a secret team to suppress complaints about vehicles' driving range.

“Tesla intentionally gave drivers rosy driving range projections, leaving many stranded. BUT you should totally bank with X,” he wrote.

Earlier he also posted several times on Threats criticising Musk, reported Insider.

In one post, Galloway said, “Elon would have been a legend … if he hadn't started tweeting.” In another, he joked about the Palo Alto police apprehending a man “high on ketamine, and wanting to fight” in which he put a picture of Musk shirtless - in reference to the Musk vs Zuckerberg fight.