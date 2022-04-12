Home / World News / On first day as Pak PM, Shehbaz Sharif scraps 2 weekly-offs for govt offices
On first day as Pak PM, Shehbaz Sharif scraps 2 weekly-offs for govt offices

The Prime Minister changed office timings to 8am instead of 10am. He also announced that only Sunday will be the weekly off day in the government offices.
Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif.(AFP)
Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif.(AFP)
Published on Apr 12, 2022 04:24 PM IST
PTI |

Pakistan's newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the first day in office on Tuesday abolished two weekly offs in government offices and also changed their timings, as he attempted to revive the cash-strapped country's economy.

Sharif, who was sworn-in as the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan on Monday, reached his office at 800 am before the arrival of the staff, most of them reaching at the 1000 am, which was set as office opening time by the previous Imran Khan government.

“We have come to serve the masses and no moment will be wasted,” he said while interacting with his staff. “Honesty, transparency, diligence and hard work are our guiding principles,” he was quoted as saying by state-run Radio Pakistan.

He ordered immediate implementation of the announcements made regarding increase in pension and minimum wage of 25,000.

Sharif also called an emergency meeting of economic experts to deliberate upon the serious economic situation faced by the country and take measures as per guidance of the economic experts to improve the situation.

Meanwhile, consultation is going on to finalise the Cabinet. Political sources said that Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is likely to be appointed as the foreign minister.

Rana Sanullah and Marriyum Aurangzeb of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz are likely to get interior ministry and information ministry, respectively.

According to sources, the initial members of the Cabinet are expected to be finalised by the evening.

Sharif, who became Pakistan's new prime minister after the unceremonious ouster of Imran Khan, is a hard-core realist and over the years has earned the reputation of a matter-of-fact person as well as a good administrator.

The 70-year-old younger brother of former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has served as chief minister of the most populous and politically crucial Punjab province thrice.

