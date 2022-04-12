On first day as Pak PM, Shehbaz Sharif scraps 2 weekly-offs for govt offices
Pakistan's newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the first day in office on Tuesday abolished two weekly offs in government offices and also changed their timings, as he attempted to revive the cash-strapped country's economy.
Sharif, who was sworn-in as the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan on Monday, reached his office at 800 am before the arrival of the staff, most of them reaching at the 1000 am, which was set as office opening time by the previous Imran Khan government.
The Prime Minister changed office timings to 8am instead of 10am. He also announced that only Sunday will be the weekly off day in the government offices.
“We have come to serve the masses and no moment will be wasted,” he said while interacting with his staff. “Honesty, transparency, diligence and hard work are our guiding principles,” he was quoted as saying by state-run Radio Pakistan.
He ordered immediate implementation of the announcements made regarding increase in pension and minimum wage of ₹25,000.
Sharif also called an emergency meeting of economic experts to deliberate upon the serious economic situation faced by the country and take measures as per guidance of the economic experts to improve the situation.
Meanwhile, consultation is going on to finalise the Cabinet. Political sources said that Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is likely to be appointed as the foreign minister.
Rana Sanullah and Marriyum Aurangzeb of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz are likely to get interior ministry and information ministry, respectively.
According to sources, the initial members of the Cabinet are expected to be finalised by the evening.
Sharif, who became Pakistan's new prime minister after the unceremonious ouster of Imran Khan, is a hard-core realist and over the years has earned the reputation of a matter-of-fact person as well as a good administrator.
The 70-year-old younger brother of former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has served as chief minister of the most populous and politically crucial Punjab province thrice.
-
Sri Lanka defaults on $51 billion debt. Which other countries have defaulted?
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka said Tuesday it was defaulting on all payments on its $51-billion external debt after running out of foreign exchange to import desperately needed goods. Lebanon, Argentina, Belize, Zambia, Suriname, 2020 Lebanon, once known as the "Switzerland of the Middle East", defaults on a debt payment for the first time in its history in March 2020 with the country sunk in a deep economic crisis amid huge protests about corruption.
-
Death toll from Philippines storm rises to 42: official tallies
Emergency personnel suspended the search for survivors around Baybay City, in the central province of Leyte, in the late afternoon as it was "too dangerous" to continue in the dark, said Marissa Miguel Cano, public information officer for the city government.
-
‘Pakistan desires peaceful ties,’ says Shehbaz Sharif in response to PM Modi
India and Pakistan should secure peace and focus on the socio-economic development of their people, Pakistan's new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday while responding to a congratulatory message from PM Narendra Modi. Modi responded on Twitter, congratulating Sharif on his election and linking any engagement with Pakistan to an environment free of terror. “Pakistan's sacrifices in fighting terrorism are well-known. Let's secure peace and focus on socio-economic development of our people,” he added.
-
On Ukraine assault, Putin says had no choice but to stop Donbas 'genocide'
Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had no other choice but to launch a military operation to protect his country and that a clash with Ukraine's anti-Russian forces had been inevitable, adding that “we could no longer tolerate 'genocide' in Donbas”. He said Moscow's military operation in Ukraine would undoubtedly achieve what he said were its "noble" objectives.
-
China’s goal in Covid zero pursuit shifts amid Omicron outbreak
China hasn't budged in its opposition to living with the virus even in the midst of the country's worst outbreak, but its leaders are now pursuing an easier containment strategy in the uphill battle to tame the hyper-infectious coronavirus. Omicron's extensive spread means returning to zero local cases is a tall order, even in cities that repeatedly test all residents, trace close contacts and confine everyone to their homes while the virus rages.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics