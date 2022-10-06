Home / World News / On Mandana Karimi's solo anti-hijab protest, Taslima Nasreen has a question

On Mandana Karimi's solo anti-hijab protest, Taslima Nasreen has a question

world news
Published on Oct 06, 2022 11:26 AM IST

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: “Iranian actress Mandana Karimi staged a solo protest in Mumbai against the hijab. Why is she alone protesting?" author Taslima Nasreen wrote on Twitter.

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: Taslima Nasreen questioned why Mandana Karimi was protesting alone.(HT Photo)
Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: Taslima Nasreen questioned why Mandana Karimi was protesting alone.(HT Photo)
ByMallika Soni

Following actor Mandana Karimi's lone protest to show her support for Iranian women protesting against the hijab in her home country, Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen asked why the actor was not joined by other women from the Muslim community "who are forced to wear hijab".

“Iranian actress Mandana Karimi staged a solo protest in Mumbai against the hijab. Why is she alone protesting? Why Muslim women from Mumbai who are forced to wear hijab not joining her?” author Taslima Nasreen wrote on Twitter.

Last week, actor Mandana Karimi, who hails from Iran, shared a 17-minute-long video on Instagram where she can be seen at Mumbai's bandstand as she stages a solo protest in support of massive protests that broke out in Iran last month following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini by Iran's morality police. Mahsa Amini was arrested for not wearing a hijab and beaten up after which she died, her family said.

Read more: Watch: Swedish MP cuts hair to support Iran's anti-hijab protests

“For Iran, for my mother’s tears, for my brother’s broken face and heart, for sleepless nights, for freedom for life," Mandana Karimi had captioned the video.

Widespread protests followed as Iranian women took to the streets defying Iran's strict dress code laws- burning their headscarves and chopping their hair.

At least 92 protesters have been killed in the deadly protests, according to Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR), AFP reported. Amnesty International has confirmed 53 deaths. At least 12 security personnel have been reported killed, reports suggest while over 1,000 people have been arrested.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
taslima nasreen iran
taslima nasreen iran

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out