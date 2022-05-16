1 dead, 4 hurt at California church, day after New York's Buffalo mass shooting
- Pictures posted on social media appeared to show emergency vehicles lined up outside a church.
One person was dead and four people were "critically" injured in a shooting at a church near Los Angeles, law enforcement said Sunday, just one day after a gunman killed 10 people at a grocery store in New York state.
"Four victims have been critically wounded," a post on the Orange County Sheriff Department's Twitter account said. "One victim is deceased at the scene."
Another person sustained "minor" injuries, the department said, adding that all victims were adults.
Law enforcement said an emergency call had come from Geneva Presbyterian Church at 1:26 pm (20:26 GMT) Sunday afternoon.
"We have detained one person and have recovered a weapon that may be involved," the sheriff's department said in an earlier tweet.
The Orange County Fire Authority said on Twitter that its firefighters and paramedics were "on scene and treating and transporting multiple patients."
Pictures posted on social media appeared to show emergency vehicles lined up outside a church.
The office of California Governor Gavin Newsom said it was working with local officials to monitor the situation.
"No one should have to fear going to their place of worship. Our thoughts are with the victims," the office tweeted.
Democratic Congresswoman Katie Porter, who represents Orange County in Washington, called the shooting "upsetting and disturbing news, especially less than a day after a mass shooting in Buffalo."
"This should not be our new normal."
According to the sheriff's department, the church is located in the town of Laguna Woods, 45 miles (70 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles.
-
Hate a stain on soul of America: Biden on mass shooting in New York's Buffalo
Speaking at a memorial event for police officers killed in the line of duty, President Joe Biden touched briefly on the shooter in Buffalo, New York, who killed 10 people and injured three others in what federal authorities are investigating as a racist hate crime. A White 18-year-old man dressed in military gear who opened fire at a grocery store on Saturday was arrested in the Buffalo mass shooting.
-
Pakistan diplomat dismissed over charges of harassing woman colleague
A Pakistani diplomat was dismissed from foreign service on Sunday over charges of harassing a woman official during Riyaz's stint as head of mission in Italy in 2018, Express Tribune reported. Pakistan's Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment, Kashmala Tariq ordered the dismissal of Riyaz after the allegations of harassment were proved. In her complaint, the woman said she was stationed at the Pakistani mission in Italy headed by Riaz in 2018.
-
Pakistan PM orders 'high-level' probe after 2 Sikh businessmen killed
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday condemned the killing of two Sikh businessmen in the northwestern city of Peshawar and directed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Mahmood Khan to ensure immediate arrest and punishment of the culprits. Sharif expressed sympathies with the bereaved families of the deceased. "Have ordered a high level inquiry to ascertain facts. The killers will be arrested & meted out exemplary punishment. My most sincere sympathies to bereaved families," tweeted Sharif.
-
Covid: Shanghai promises Monday reopening, Beijing continues to fight outbreak
China's financial hub Shanghai is poised to reopen businesses such as supermarkets, pharmacies and hair salons from Monday after weeks in a draining Covid-19 lockdown even as Beijing continues to fight a persistent outbreak that has kept millions at home with the city government extending work for home directive to more districts on Sunday. Not everybody is sure about the city opening up though.
-
Russian neighbour Finland announces it wants to join NATO
Finland's president and government announced Sunday that the Nordic country intends apply for membership in NATO, paving the way for the 30-member Western military alliance to expand amid Russia's war in Ukraine. President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin made the announcement at a joint news conference at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki. The Finnish Parliament is expected to endorse the decision in coming days, but it is considered a formality.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics