One Israeli killed in Hezbollah attack on border: Israel military
Reuters |
Nov 06, 2023 12:18 AM IST
Tensions have escalated between Israel and the militant group amid the war in Gaza.
An Israeli was killed on Sunday in an attack by the Lebanese group Hezbollah over the border, Israel's military said, as tensions have escalated between Israel and the militant group amid the war in Gaza.
