One of Russia’s richest women killed in German plane crash

Natalia Fileva, a co-owner of Russia’s largest private airline and one of the country’s richest women, died in a plane crash in Germany on Sunday, according to the company.

Fileva was a major shareholder in S7, which began growing into a major carrier in the 1990s and is Russia’s second-biggest airline after Aeroflot. “The circumstances of the tragedy aren’t known yet,” S7 said in a statement.

The single-engine Epic LT aircraft carrying Fileva, 55, went down while approaching the airport at Egelsbach, southwest of Frankfurt, according to S7. She was the wife of company chairman Vladislav Filev. Egelsbach is a small airfield often used by passengers seeking discretion.

German media reported that three people were killed when the aircraft crashed into an asparagus field and caught fire. The plane was coming in from Cannes, France, with two passengers and a pilot aboard, according to Frankfurter Rundschau.

About eight minutes before impact, the pilot signed off with German air traffic control and began a visual final approach, which is a normal procedure, the newspaper quoted an aviation spokesman as saying.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 11:11 IST