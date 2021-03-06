IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Open spaces, no pharmacies: Rural US confronts Covid vaccine void
Charles Robbins celebrates with his daughter Charlome Pierce, right, after getting his second shot of coronavirus vaccine at Surry County High School in Dendron, Virginia.(AP)
Charles Robbins celebrates with his daughter Charlome Pierce, right, after getting his second shot of coronavirus vaccine at Surry County High School in Dendron, Virginia.(AP)
world news

Open spaces, no pharmacies: Rural US confronts Covid vaccine void

  • To get their shots, some residents took a ferry across the sprawling James River to cities such as Williamsburg.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:28 PM IST

When Charlome Pierce searched where her 96-year-old father could get a Covid-19 vaccine in January, she found zero options anywhere near their home in Virginia. The lone medical clinic in Surry County had none, and the last pharmacy in an area with roughly 6,500 residents and more land mass than Chicago closed years ago.

To get their shots, some residents took a ferry across the sprawling James River to cities such as Williamsburg. Others drove more than an hour past farms and woodlands - the county got its first stoplight in 2007 - to reach a medical facility offering the vaccine.

At one point, Pierce heard about a state-run vaccination event 45 minutes away, No more appointments were available, which perhaps was for the best: the wait there reportedly could last up to seven hours.

“That would have been a daunting task,” she said, citing her father’s health conditions and frequent need to use the bathroom. “I could not have had him sit in a car and wait for something that might happen. We’re not in a Third World country.”

As the nation's campaign against the coronavirus moves from mass inoculation sites to drugstores and doctors' offices, getting vaccinated remains a challenge for residents of “pharmacy deserts,” communities without pharmacies or well-equipped health clinics. To improve access,” the federal government has partnered with 21 companies that run free-standing pharmacies or pharmacy services inside grocery stores and other locations.

More than 40,000 stores are expected to take part, and the Biden administration has said that nearly 90% of Americans live within five miles of one, from Hy-Vee and Walmart to Costco and Rite-Aid.

But there are gaps in the map: More than 400 rural counties with a combined population of nearly 2.5 million people lack a retail pharmacy that’s included in the partnership. More than 100 of those counties either have no pharmacy or have a pharmacy that historically did not offer services such as flu shots, and possibly lacks the equipment or certified staff to vaccinate customers.

Independent pharmacies that have traditionally served rural areas have been disappearing, casualties of mail-order prescriptions and more competition from chains like Walgreen’s and CVS with greater power to negotiate with insurance companies, according to Keith Mueller, director of the University of Iowa’s RUPRI Center for Rural Health Policy Analysis.

“There are a lot of counties that would be left out” of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, said Mueller, whose research center compiled the pharmacy data on the 400 counties. “In the Western states in particular, you have a vast geography and very few people.”

Challenges to obtaining a vaccine shot near home aren’t limited to rural areas. There is a relative dearth of medical facilities in some urban areas, particularly for Black Americans, according to a study published in February by the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Pharmacy and the West Health Policy Center.

The study listed 69 counties where Black residents were much more likely to have to travel more than a mile to get to a potential vaccination site, including a pharmacy, a hospital or a federally qualified health center. One-third of those counties were urban, including the home counties of cities such as Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Detroit and New Orleans.

Additionally, the study identified 94 counties where Black residents were significantly more likely than white residents to have to go than 10 miles to reach a potential vaccination site. The counties were mostly heavily concentrated in the southeastern US — Virginia had the most of any state with 16 — and in Texas.

The shortage of pharmacies and other medical infrastructure in some of the nation’s rural areas highlights the health care disparities that have become more stark during the coronavirus pandemic, which has disproportionately affected members of racial minority and lower-income groups.

The former drug store in Surry County, where about 40% of the residents are Black, is now a café. No one seems to remember exactly when the Surry Drug. Co. closed, but café co-owner Sarah Mayo remembers going there as a child. Now, she drives 45 minutes to a Walmart or CVS.

“I don’t know if more people would take the vaccine” if the pharmacy still existed, Mayo, 62, said. “But at least you would have a local person that you trust who would explain the pros and cons.”

Surry County residents also used to pick up prescriptions at Wakefield Pharmacy in neighboring Sussex County until it, too, closed in November. The owner, Russell Alan Garner, wanted to retire and couldn't find a buyer.

“We’ve become dinosaurs,” Garner said.

In January, Surry County officials saw vaccines arrive in other parts of Virginia that had more people or more coronavirus cases. Fearing doses might not arrive for months, if ever, they began to pressure state officials.

In a letter to the governor’s office, Surry joined with surrounding communities to express concerns about vaccine “equity,” particularly for low-income and other disadvantaged populations. Some of those communities said they had reallocated money to support vaccination efforts.

“The thing about living in a rural community is that you’re often overlooked by everybody from politicians right on through to the agencies,” said county Supervisor Michael Drewry.

Surry County Administrator Melissa Rollins wrote to the regional health district, stating that driving outside the county wasn’t practical for most residents. She said Surry was willing to sponsor a mass vaccination site, had devised a plan to recruit people who could administer shots and make sure that eligible residents would be ready.

The first clinic in Surry County was held Feb. 6 at the high school in the small town of Dendron. The school district was inoculating teachers and other staff members when officials with the county and regional health district staff learned of extra doses, prompting a rush to get the word out.

Surry already had a waitlist of eligible people through a survey it designed to reach vulnerable residents. It used its emergency alert telephone system, since internet access is spotty.

Pierce got the call and quickly headed out with her father, Charles Robbins. It was a 20-minute drive to the high school and a two-hour wait. Pierce, 64, also got a shot, along with about 240 other people that day.

Three more vaccination clinics have been held in the county. And the regional health district had administered 1,080 doses there as of March 2. The number makes up the majority of doses that county residents have received, although several hundred received their shots outside of the county.

All told, about 1,800 county residents have received at least one dose. That’s about 28% of the population and was almost twice the state’s average rate. About half the people who’ve received vaccines are Black.

The Virginia Department of Health said that vaccine distribution has been based on population and Covid rates. But moving forward, the department said it’s considering tweaks to ensure more geographical and racial equity.

Pierce and her father were relieved to get their second shots in late February. But she said Surry’s rural character placed it at a disadvantage in the beginning.

“I have close friends, people who are essential workers, who’ve had to go as far away as an hour to get a shot,” she said. “You shouldn’t be marginalized by your zip code.”

But driving vast distances is a way of life for many in rural areas, said Bruce Adams, a cattleman and commissioner for Utah’s San Juan County, which is nearly the size of New Jersey and overlaps with the Navajo Nation.

“I got both shots, and I had to drive 44 miles roundtrip for each one to a public health center,” Adams, 71, said. “I don’t think it’s any more of a problem than anything else we do normally in our lives...going to the doctor, the dentist, getting your haircut.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19
Close
Officials in some of the affected cities worry that raising the bar could have adverse implications for federal funding and economic development.(AP)
Officials in some of the affected cities worry that raising the bar could have adverse implications for federal funding and economic development.(AP)
world news

Bye, Bismarck: 144 US cities could lose status as metro areas

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:34 PM IST
  • Statisticians say the change in designations has been a long time coming, given that the US population has more than doubled since 1950.
READ FULL STORY
Close
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.(Representational Image / AP)
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.(Representational Image / AP)
world news

Car bomber kills prosecutor, bodyguard: Afghan officials

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AP, Kabul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:24 PM IST
  • Afghanistan is experiencing a nationwide spike in bombings, targeted killings, and other violence as peace negotiations in Qatar between the Taliban and the Afghan government continue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The square remains a makeshift memorial for George Floyd who died at the hand of police making an arrest.(AP)
The square remains a makeshift memorial for George Floyd who died at the hand of police making an arrest.(AP)
world news

US officer's trial could reopen intersection where George Floyd died

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:55 PM IST
  • Although many in the community consider the place where the Black man died to be a sacred space, it also has presented some headaches for the city.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Charles Robbins celebrates with his daughter Charlome Pierce, right, after getting his second shot of coronavirus vaccine at Surry County High School in Dendron, Virginia.(AP)
Charles Robbins celebrates with his daughter Charlome Pierce, right, after getting his second shot of coronavirus vaccine at Surry County High School in Dendron, Virginia.(AP)
world news

Open spaces, no pharmacies: Rural US confronts Covid vaccine void

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:28 PM IST
  • To get their shots, some residents took a ferry across the sprawling James River to cities such as Williamsburg.
READ FULL STORY
Close
At least 30,000 organizations across the US, including significant numbers of small businesses and local governments, have been hacked via holes in Microsoft’s email software in the last few days by suspected Chinese attackers. (Reuters)
At least 30,000 organizations across the US, including significant numbers of small businesses and local governments, have been hacked via holes in Microsoft’s email software in the last few days by suspected Chinese attackers. (Reuters)
world news

Flaws in Microsoft’s email software concerns White House, US govt

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:33 PM IST
Microsoft disclosed on Tuesday that nation-state hackers based in China were exploiting previously unknown flaws in on-premise versions of the software and released patches for them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gabriel Natale-Hjorth is escorted upon his arrival for a hearing in the trial where he is accused with Finnegan Lee Elder, of slaying the Carabinieri paramilitary police officer Mario Cerciello Rega, while on vacation in Italy in July 2019, in Rome, Italy, March 6, 2021. Alessandra Tarantino/Pool via REUTERS(REUTERS)
Gabriel Natale-Hjorth is escorted upon his arrival for a hearing in the trial where he is accused with Finnegan Lee Elder, of slaying the Carabinieri paramilitary police officer Mario Cerciello Rega, while on vacation in Italy in July 2019, in Rome, Italy, March 6, 2021. Alessandra Tarantino/Pool via REUTERS(REUTERS)
world news

Italian prosecutor seeks life sentences for US students accused of killing

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:19 PM IST
Finnegan Lee Elder, who was 19 at the time, has admitted to stabbing Mario Cerciello Rega in the early hours of July 26, 2019, while his friend Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth, then 18, was tussling with another police officer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab speaks at the government palace in Beirut, Lebanon March 6, 2021. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS(via REUTERS)
Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab speaks at the government palace in Beirut, Lebanon March 6, 2021. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS(via REUTERS)
world news

Lebanon's caretaker prime minister threatens to stop running government

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:06 PM IST
"If seclusion helps with cabinet formation then I am ready to resort to it, although it goes against my convictions for it disrupts the entire state and is detrimental to the Lebanese," Hassan Diab said in a speech.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shahbaz Sharif, who is the president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), called the entire the matter 'political victimisation'.(AP Photo)
Shahbaz Sharif, who is the president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), called the entire the matter 'political victimisation'.(AP Photo)
world news

Pak govt declares oppn leader's daughter, son-in-law 'proclaimed offenders'

PTI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:03 PM IST
The Accountability Court, Lahore, had already issued arrest warrants for Rabia Imran and Ali Imran Yousuf in the Saaf Pani Company corruption case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff Photographer Ken Whitney, with the Scientific Services Bureau, is inoculated at the Pomona Fairplex.(AP)
Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff Photographer Ken Whitney, with the Scientific Services Bureau, is inoculated at the Pomona Fairplex.(AP)
world news

Americans fully vaccinated against Covid-19 still wait for advice

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:51 PM IST
  • The Biden administration said Friday it’s focused on getting the guidance right and accommodating emerging science.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Traditional clothes hang on a rope as protesters holding shields stand in line during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar.(REUTERS)
Traditional clothes hang on a rope as protesters holding shields stand in line during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar.(REUTERS)
world news

Myanmar protesters string up women's clothes to slow down police

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:31 PM IST
Videos on social media have shown police taking down the lines of clothes before crossing them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, right, talks with fellow delegates after the opening session of China's National People's Congress (NPC).(AP)
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, right, talks with fellow delegates after the opening session of China's National People's Congress (NPC).(AP)
world news

Hong Kong reforms prevent 'dictatorship of the majority': Pro-Beijing lawmaker

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:02 PM IST
The Chinese parliament is discussing plans to overhaul Hong Kong's electoral system to ensure Beijing loyalists are in charge.
READ FULL STORY
Close
His aggressive behaviour prompted the flight's commander to seek an emergency landing in Sofia.(Reuters)
His aggressive behaviour prompted the flight's commander to seek an emergency landing in Sofia.(Reuters)
world news

Unruly Indian man forces Air France flight to make emergency landing in Bulgaria

Reuters, Sofia
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:56 PM IST
The passenger, an Indian citizen, began to act up soon after take-off, quarrelling with other passengers, assaulting a flight attendant and pummelling the cockpit's door.
READ FULL STORY
Close
William Burns, nominee for CIA director, testifies during his Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington.(via REUTERS)
William Burns, nominee for CIA director, testifies during his Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington.(via REUTERS)
world news

US senator Cruz puts hold on Biden's CIA pick Burns over Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:47 PM IST
The Senate Intelligence Committee this week backed William Burns, a former ambassador to Russia, by a unanimous vote.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi(Reuters)
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi(Reuters)
world news

Egypt's Sisi visits Sudan with dam diplomacy, security on the agenda

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:44 PM IST
Sisi was also due to discuss Red Sea security and developments on Sudan's borders during his visit to Khartoum, Egypt's presidency said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anti-government protesters gesture, outside the Criminal court during a protest in Bangkok, Thailand.(AP)
Anti-government protesters gesture, outside the Criminal court during a protest in Bangkok, Thailand.(AP)
world news

Hundreds of Thai protesters rally to demand leaders' release

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:43 PM IST
  • A youth-led protest movement sprang up last year calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former junta leader, and reform of the powerful monarchy. Thai courts have denied recent requests for bail for some of the jailed protest leaders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP