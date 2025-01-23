OpenAI CEO Sam Altman rethinks Donald Trump: 'Incredible for US in many ways'

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Thursday stated that though he would not “agree on everything” with the US President, he believed Donald Trump was “incredible for the country in many ways". President Donald Trump recently announced a $500 billion investment in AI infrastructure (HT_PRINT)

In a post on X, Altman said, “watching @potus more carefully recently has really changed my perspective on him (i wish i had done more of my own thinking and definitely fell in the npc trap). i'm not going to agree with him on everything, but i think he will be incredible for the country in many ways!”

Also Read: What is Stargate, a $500 billion venture between OpenAI, SoftBank and Oracle announced by Donald Trump?

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump along with the Sam Altman, Oracle Corp chairman Larry Ellison and SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son launched the Stargate project which is a $500 billion venture focused on AI infrastructure in the US.

Musk clashes with Altman

Elon Musk, one of Trump's closest advisors, had posted on X that Softbank was short $10 billion in funding the Stargate project and that there was not enough money for the venture.

Altman hit back at Musk saying, “this is great for the country. I realize what is great for the country isn't always what's optimal for your companies, but in your new role i hope you'll mostly put (America) first.”

Also Read: Sam Altman gives savage reply to Democrats for questioning his donation to Trump inaugural fund; ‘Funny, they never…’

CEO of Anthropic, an AI reserach and safety company, Dario Amodei told Bloomberg, “It’s not clear how much money is actually involved and how much of that was committed.” He added that it’s also unclear what the government’s involvement in the project will be.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News that Stargate would create “a minimum” of 100,000 new jobs when asked about Musk’s comments.

“The American people should take President Trump’s and those CEOs’ word for it. These investments are coming to our great country, and American jobs are coming along with them,” she said.