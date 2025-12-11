OpenAI restores services on Android devices after brief ChatGPT outage

Android users of ChatGPT were on Thursday facing issues, including login and conversations, while using the AI chatbot, OpenAI said on its status page. However, the services were later restored after OpenAI identified the problem and implemented a mitigation. ChatGPT logo is seen in this illustration.(REUTERS)

“All impacted services have now fully recovered,” it announced on its status page.

As per OpenAI, the AI chatbot saw problems across 13 functions, including login, conversations, search, file uploads, research and image generation.

ChatGPT error on Android

On its status page, OpenAI said that users were experiencing errors for the impacted services of the AI chatbot. However, the issue was resolved later, and services are now fully restored, it said.

The functions that were affected included conversations, login, compliance API, search, file uploads, voice mode, GPTs, image generation, deep research, agent, codex, ChatGPT Atlas and connectors.

This comes a month after ChatGPT services were impacted due to a Cloudflare outage. Earlier last month, a large disruption on the network of the cybersecurity firm affected websites across the world, from X to ChatGPT, for several hours before it was resolved.

The company said the problem occurred due to an automatically created configuration file that was designed to handle possible security risks. Cloudflare said there was "no evidence that this was the result of an attack or caused by malicious activity".

Rise of OpenAI & ChatGPT

Notably, ChatGPT has seen massive growth in the last few years. According to OpenAI, one million organisations, including Walmart, Morgan Stanley and Target, now use its technology for both internal work and customer services, Reuters said in a report.

OpenAI earns revenue through paid ChatGPT plans, but most people use the free option. OpenAI launched its own web browser, Atlas, in October as a way to challenge Google's Chrome as more people turn to AI for answers online.

In November, OpenAI made its ChatGPT Go plan free in India for a year. The offer is active and gives users in India access to advanced ChatGPT tools at no cost.