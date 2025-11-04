ChatGPT Go available for free in India for 12 months: All you need to know

The ChatGPT Go plan is now available for free among users in India for the next 12 months. The offer has been rolled out by OpenAI, ChatGPT's parent company, and allows Indian users to access advanced features provided under the plan without paying any subscription fee. The free offer for ChatGPT Go allows Indian users to access advanced features without paying any subscription fee. (REUTERS)

Placed in between the free and Pro versions of the chatbot, ChatGPT Go had previously been priced at ₹399 per month.

Making the announcement, OpenAI’s vice president and head of ChatGPT Nick Turley said, “Ahead of our first DevDay Exchange event in India, we’re making ChatGPT Go freely available for a year to help more people across India easily access and benefit from advanced AI.”

ChatGPT Go: FAQs on features, subscription and benefits What is included in ChatGPT Go? It includes everything which is made available in the free plan for ChatGPT, and additional advanced features. These include an extended access to GPT-5, image generation, file uploads, advanced data analysis including tools like Python,and longer memory for personalised responses. It also includes access to projects, tasks, and custom GPTs.

How do users sign up for ChatGPT Go? To sign up for the free plan of ChatGPT Go, users first need to log into ChatGPT. They can then click on the profile icon, and choose the ‘Upgrade Plan’ option. The users can then choose the ‘Try Go’ option to switch to the plan.

What is the usage limit? The usage limit for ChatGPT Go is higher than the chatbot's free plan for core chat and tools, according to the Open AI website. However, these limits can vary depending on system conditions, so that the users get a smooth experience.

How to manage bills and invoices? The users can log into ChatGPT, click on the profile icon and then select ‘Settings’. After this, they need to select ‘Account’, which would open the tab for billing and invoices.

What is the difference between ChatGPT Go and Plus? ChatGPT Go provides access to the chatbot's most popular features, including more GPT-5 messages, multimodal tools like image generation and file uploads, and longer memory. On the other hand, ChatGPT Plus is geared towards advanced users, which grants expanded access to thinking and legacy models like 4o, and advanced tools like deep research, agent mode, and Sora video creation.