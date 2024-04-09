 ‘Our employees not safe’: Elon Musk warns of full X data dump as Brazil Supreme Court orders probe | World News - Hindustan Times
‘Our employees not safe’: Elon Musk warns of full X data dump as Brazil Supreme Court orders probe

ByHT News Desk
Apr 09, 2024 08:38 AM IST

“We need to get our employees in Brazil to a safe place or otherwise not in a position of responsibility, then we will do a full data dump,” Elon Musk said.

Elon Musk on Tuesday said that employees of X (formerly Twitter) in Brazil needed to be moved to a safe place otherwise “we will do a full data dump”, as the country's Supreme Court justice ordered to investigate fake news allegations.

X (formerly Twitter) CEO Elon Musk (AFP)
X (formerly Twitter) CEO Elon Musk (AFP)

“We need to get our employees in Brazil to a safe place or otherwise not in a position of responsibility, then we will do a full data dump,” Musk said in an X post.

“They have been told they will be arrested,” X owner claimed.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

