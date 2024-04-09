‘Our employees not safe’: Elon Musk warns of full X data dump as Brazil Supreme Court orders probe

Elon Musk on Tuesday said that employees of X (formerly Twitter) in Brazil needed to be moved to a safe place otherwise “we will do a full data dump”, as the country's Supreme Court justice ordered to investigate fake news allegations. X (formerly Twitter) CEO Elon Musk (AFP)

“We need to get our employees in Brazil to a safe place or otherwise not in a position of responsibility, then we will do a full data dump,” Musk said in an X post.

“They have been told they will be arrested,” X owner claimed.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.