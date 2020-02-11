e-paper
Coronavirus death toll in China crosses 1,000

There were 2,478 new confirmed cases on the mainland on Feb. 10, down from 3,062 on the previous day, bringing the total to 42,638.

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 06:38 IST
China reported 108 new coronavirus deaths on the mainland on February 10, up from 97 on the previous day, the country’s health authority said on Tuesday.

The total number of deaths on the mainland has now reached 1,016, the National Health Commission said.

There were 2,478 new confirmed cases on the mainland on Feb. 10, down from 3,062 on the previous day, bringing the total to 42,638.

